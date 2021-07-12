WADA Announce Self-Suspension of Helsinki Laboratory

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces that the Doping Control Laboratory in Helsinki, Finland (Helsinki Laboratory) has advised WADA that it wishes to self-suspend its anti-doping activities while it finalizes its plan to re-locate to a new facility, under a new host organization.

Accordingly, WADA has agreed to suspend the Helsinki Laboratory’s accreditation, effective 15 February 2019; and, during the period of suspension, the Laboratory will not be able to carry out any analyses of urine and/or blood samples for anti-doping purposes.

As the Helsinki Laboratory’s suspension is not related to an analytical or compliance issue, it may apply for reinstatement once the transfer to a new location and host organization is completed; and, once it has met stipulated conditions to restart operations in accordance with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) and its related Technical Documents.

WADA is responsible for accrediting and re-accrediting anti-doping laboratories, thereby ensuring that they maintain the highest quality standards. This monitoring role is conducted in conjunction with ISO/IEC 17025 assessment by independent national accreditation bodies that are full members of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

The full list of accredited laboratories can be found on WADA’s website.

