Travel isn't always happy and glamorous. This was one of my saddest days I've experienced, IN MY LIFE. I get the chills just thinking about it every time. Look deep into the hallway. Picture children running and playing, because this school was turned into something absolutely horrid. In this building, thousands of Cambodians were held captive, tortured, beaten, and executed during the rise of the Khmer Rouge. Most of you have never even heard of this mass genocide during the 70's-80's where roughly 2 million were left dead. At this specific camp, S21, 15/14,000+ made it out alive. I was lucky enough/blessed to meet one of the survivors. I want to know, what's your eeriest or deepest travel experience that when you think back on, leaves chills running through your spine?