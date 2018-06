What a view😍! @clancyshipsides sharing her magical Autumn moment at Peregrine Lookout in @centralgippsland! Have you been there? The lookout got its name from the Peregrine Falcons which nest nearby from September to December each year! The lookout point is a short walk from Blue Pools, located just north of Briagolong, which is approximately 20 kilometres from Maffra and 270 kilometres east of Melbourne! #visitgippsland #inspiredbygippsland #seeaustralia #wandervictoria

