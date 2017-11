I’m so excited and proud to share with all of you that the picture above was featured in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler. Some of you messaged me saying they found my entry in the magazine, so thank you! I’m incredibly honored that one of my photos was chosen by such an important publication, and that I was featured alongside so many talented people. @cntraveler #roomwithaview To see the full entry, check my stories: This view of the Dolomites overlooking the Valle d’Ampezzo drew me onto my balcony for long stretches each day. I’d order up scrambled eggs and berries for breakfast and prosecco before dinner and gaze out over the valley. Sitting in the summer breeze, I started imagining what the mountains look like in winter. I’m sure they’re even more magical dusted with snow.

A post shared by Andrea Tamburrini (@andretamburrini) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:04am PST