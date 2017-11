The Museum of National History in New York City is a cool building and all, but this is the Danish Museum of National History, and probably my favorite castle in Denmark. I think we've drawn the longer straw 😛 Been coming to this place since I was a little kid, and walking around the lake and exploring the castle garden just never gets old. Takes about an hour to get here by train from Copenhagen, but well worth it.

