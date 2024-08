La controversial colección de Moschino que fue retirada de las tiendas

#Repost @hadidscloset ・・・ @BellaHadid was photographed out for lunch in NYC – October 19, 2016 We spy a new fun iPhone accessory! It’s the @Moschino Pill Blister Pack iPhone 6 Case #bellahadid #justsaymoschino @itsjeremyscott #moschino

A photo posted by Moschino (@moschino) on Oct 22, 2016 at 8:22am PDT