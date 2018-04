Practicing my uphill Can-Can dance last summer with @jaybirdsport . That hard work is paying off now. It’s almost Can-Can Can you do the Can-Can season. ❄️🎉💃🎄⛄️🎁🎼🎸#poweryourpassion #RUNfree #jaybird 📷 @timkemple

A post shared by Rory B. (@rorybosio) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:37pm PST