La tendencia implica fotos de hombres y mujeres desnudos en una posición de yoga. La combinación de las figuras humanas con la estética habitual de Instagram, donde abundan plantas verdes, playas y lugares paradisíacos, generan una perfecta armonia.
El naked yoga implica sencillamente la realización de esta práctica sin ningún tipo de ropa.
La cuenta de Instagram Nude Yoga Girl fue precursora de esta nueva moda. La cuenta, con fotos de una mujer rubia anónima haciendo yoga desnuda se abrió en noviembre de 2015 y ganó más de 30.000 seguidores en el primer mes. Hoy tiene 677.000 seguidores.
Yoga is creative. It stimulates creativity in your mind, gives inspiration and you really can get new ideas by practicing yoga. Practice shuts out overstimulation and releases space for thoughts. But I think yoga is also a creative practice itself. You can listen to your inner voice and your intuition and let it quide you. Just make asanas that feel good, connect different poses together with your breath in a creative flow. I love it. ❤ And at the end, yoga gives courage to trust yourself. You can't be very creative if you are scared to step and think outside of the box… Yoga has helped me turn down my inner critic. It brings out my more playful self.😊 ❤️ Thank you @lifestyleretreats for the beautiful stay. #PassionforLife #TheSantaiUmalas
"Con mi cuenta quiero inspirar a la gente a darse cuenta de que todo el mundo es muy hermoso y capaz de hacer cosas increíbles con sus cuerpos", dijo a The Cut en una entrevista.
"Quiero inspirar a la gente a intentar yoga, y tal vez también pueden encontrar la aceptación del cuerpo desde allí", agregó.
Después de ver cómo su cuenta crecía y a su vez el compromiso de sus seguidores, la modelo y el fotógrafo comenzaron a utilizar el hashtag #NYGYoga, que anima a otras mujeres a publicar sus propias fotos de yoga desnudas en nombre de la positividad de los cuerpos.
Los miles de usuarios en todo el mundo admiran sus fotos y les fascina la modelo. Compartes sus propias imágenes de las formas más diversas: en un gimnasio, en la montaña, embarazadas y en el agua.
Handstand variations are the most difficult poses for me to do. When I have an optimistic feeling, I usually succeed in one. I focus and I tell myself, you can do it. But if I don't get it right after trying several times then I start speaking to myself in a negative way like "why can't I do it, I'm not good enough, the platform isn't flat etc." But negative thoughts affect our performance in a negative way. ❤ I think it makes a huge difference to our self-confidence and the way we perform when we speak positively. It's important that we don't focus on our faults but what we can improve on to get it right. Like before handstands I shouldn't be saying to myself that I don't have enough strength. But instead: "Remember the core, squeeze my lower body, hands shoulder width, fingers spread apart, breathe…" And so on. (Now I will go and practice more. 😉)
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios