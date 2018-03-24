Este sábado a las 21 se celebra una nueva edición de los premios Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards en el Foro de Inglewood, California, con la conducción de John Cena. Se trata de la entrega anual de galardones que rinde homenaje a las estrellas, espectáculos y películas más populares entre los espectadores del canal infantil.
La argentina Oriana Sabatini competirá por un premio: quedó seleccionada en la terna Estrella musical latina favorita. No será una noche fácil en absoluto para la hija de Catherine Fulop, que compite contra Sebastián Yatra, Piso 21, Morat, CNCO y Sofía Reyes.
La joven cantante, actriz y modelo no para de cosechar éxitos. Junto a los productores de Justin Bieber lanzó Love me down easy y Stay or run, cuyo video alcanzó el éxito internacional. En octubre pasado, la banda británica Coldplay la eligió como telonera en sus presentaciones en la Argentina, junto a Dua Lipa. Y en julio había cantado en la previa del show de Ariana Grande en el país.
Entre los artistas que asistirán a la ceremonia se destacan Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Miranda Sings, Dwayne Johnson, Anthony Anderson, Candace Cameron Bure y Marsai Martin. Selena Gómez y Will Smith son los famosos con mayor cantidad de trofeos: tienen diez cada uno.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados de los Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018.
Televisión
Show favorito de Televisión
Fuller House
Henry Danger
K.C. Undercover
Power Rangers Ninja Steel
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
The Thundermans
Animación Favorita
Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Actor de TV favorito
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)
Actriz de TV Favorita
Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J. Tanner – Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
Cine
Película Favorita
Beauty and the Beast
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Pitch Perfect 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Greatest Showman
Wonder Woman
Actor de Cine Favorito
Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy's Home 2)
Actriz de Cine Favorita
Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
Gal Gadot (Diana/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Película Animada Favorita
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Coco
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Emoji Movie
The Lego Batman Movie
Música
Grupo Musical Favorito
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
Artista Masculino Favorito
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Luis Fonsi
Kendrick Lamar
Shawn Mendes
Artista Femenina Favorita
Beyoncé
Demi Lovato
Katy Perry
Pink
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Canción Favorita
Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
I'm The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
It Ain't Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
That's What I Like – Bruno Mars
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Artista Revelación Favorito
Alessia Cara
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Harry Styles
Khalid
Noah Cyrus
Estrella Global de Música Favorita
Black Coffee (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
Maluma (South America)
Taylor Swift (North America)
The Vamps (UK)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
Otras Categorías
Video Juego Favorito
Just Dance 2018
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft: Java Edition
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey
Creador Divertido de YouTube Favorito
Alex Wassabi
Dan TDM
Dude Perfect
Liza Koshy
Markiplier
Miranda Sings
Creador Musical de YouTube Favorito
Ayo & Teo
Jack & Jack
Jacob Sartorius
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Why Don't We
Estrella Latina de Internet Favorita
Luisito Comunica
Pautips
Dosogas
Los Polinesios
Mario Ruiz
Mica Suarez
Estrella de Música Latina Favorita
Sebastian Yatra
Piso 21
Oriana
Morat
CNCO
Sofía Reyes
SEGUÍ LEYENDO
Comentarios