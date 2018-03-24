Canción Favorita

Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

I'm The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

It Ain't Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

That's What I Like – Bruno Mars

Thunder – Imagine Dragons