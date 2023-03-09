¿Dónde ver los Oscars 2023 en Perú? Fecha, hora y canal para ver la premiación a lo mejor del cine

El domingo 12 de marzo, los Oscar 2023 elegirán a sus ganadores.

Quedan pocos para que se anuncien los ganadores de la 95 edición de los Premios Oscar, mítica ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos). Los fanáticos del séptimo arte ya están preparados para ver a sus actores, directores y películas favoritas triunfar sobre el escenario.

Este año, algunas categorías serán presentadas por grandes figuras del gremio artístico: Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connell, Ariana DeBose, entre otros, según informó la Academia de Hollywood. El conductor oficial de la gala será el cómico y presentador Jimmy Kimmel.

La gran ausencia de este año será la de Will Smith, quien fue vetado por 10 años por la bofetada que le propinó al cómico Chris Rock por bromear sobre la alopecia de su esposa Jada Pinkett Smith en los Premios Oscar 2022. Ahora, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas busca que la polémica quede en el pasado con una atractiva ceremonia.

¿Dónde ver los Oscars 2023 en Perú?

Los Oscars 2023 se transmitirán en Perú y demás países de Latinoamérica a través de la señal de TNT y vía ONLINE por medio de HBO Max.

Jimmy Kimmel en los Oscars 2022. (AP)

¿Qué canal transmite TNT EN VIVO desde Perú?

DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Canales 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD y 870 HD

Claro TV: Canales 53 SD y 1504 HD

Star Globalcom: Canal 21

¿A qué hora ver los Oscars 2023?

En Perú, los Oscar 2023 se pueden ver a partir de las 8:00 p.m. y te traemos los horarios en varios países:

Estados Unidos (Florida): 9:00 p.m.

México: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Chile, Argentina, Brasil: 10:00 p.m.

España: 2:00 a.m.

¿Quiénes son los nominados?

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau , The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis en una escena de "Everything Everywhere All at Once". (Allyson Riggs/A24 vía AP)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

MÚSICA (partitura original)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en una escena de, "Everything Everywhere All At Once".

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Applause” de Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers

“Tár” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Bélgica, Close

Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front

Irlanda, The Quiet Girl

Polonia, EO

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve

Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

Avatar 2 ha sido nominada a nueve Oscars. (Disney)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

“Turning Red”

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mesca, “Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Brendan Fraser como Charlie en "La ballena", el film de Darren Aronofsky.

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg

“Tár”, Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund

MEJOR PELÍCULA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

"Elvis" está protagonizada por Austin Butler.

Polémica por premio a “Mejor Actriz Principal”

Michelle Yeoh es una de las grandes favoritas para ganar la estatuilla a “Mejor Actriz Principal” por su papel en “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” en español). Sin embargo, la artista asiática está envuelta en tremenda controversia por haber compartido un artículo de Vogue, en donde una periodista le sugiere a la Academia darle el premio a Yeoh y no a Cate Blanchett porque ha pasado más de 21 años desde que una actriz no blanca gana un premio Oscar.

Las críticas empezaron a llegar a Michelle Yeoh, quien solo optó por borrar la publicación de su Instagram, sin tomar en cuenta que millones de personas ya le habían tomado captura.