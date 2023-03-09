¿Dónde ver los Oscars 2023 en Perú? Fecha, hora y canal para ver la premiación a lo mejor del cine

Quedan pocos para que se anuncien los ganadores de la 95 edición de los Premios Oscar, mítica ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos). Los fanáticos del séptimo arte ya están preparados para ver a sus actores, directores y películas favoritas triunfar sobre el escenario.
Este año, algunas categorías serán presentadas por grandes figuras del gremio artístico: Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connell, Ariana DeBose, entre otros, según informó la Academia de Hollywood. El conductor oficial de la gala será el cómico y presentador Jimmy Kimmel.
La gran ausencia de este año será la de Will Smith, quien fue vetado por 10 años por la bofetada que le propinó al cómico Chris Rock por bromear sobre la alopecia de su esposa Jada Pinkett Smith en los Premios Oscar 2022. Ahora, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas busca que la polémica quede en el pasado con una atractiva ceremonia.
¿Dónde ver los Oscars 2023 en Perú?
Los Oscars 2023 se transmitirán en Perú y demás países de Latinoamérica a través de la señal de TNT y vía ONLINE por medio de HBO Max.
¿Qué canal transmite TNT EN VIVO desde Perú?
DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD
Movistar TV: Canales 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD y 870 HD
Claro TV: Canales 53 SD y 1504 HD
Star Globalcom: Canal 21
¿A qué hora ver los Oscars 2023?
En Perú, los Oscar 2023 se pueden ver a partir de las 8:00 p.m. y te traemos los horarios en varios países:
Estados Unidos (Florida): 9:00 p.m.
México: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Chile, Argentina, Brasil: 10:00 p.m.
España: 2:00 a.m.
¿Quiénes son los nominados?
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau , The Whale
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
MÚSICA (partitura original)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” de RRR
“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
All That Breathes”
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov
“Fire of Love”
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Navalny”
MEJOR EDICIÓN
“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers
“Tár” Monika Willi
“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Bélgica, Close
Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
Polonia, EO
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
“Turning Red”
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mesca, “Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
“Tár”, Todd Field
“Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund
MEJOR PELÍCULA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Polémica por premio a “Mejor Actriz Principal”
Michelle Yeoh es una de las grandes favoritas para ganar la estatuilla a “Mejor Actriz Principal” por su papel en “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” en español). Sin embargo, la artista asiática está envuelta en tremenda controversia por haber compartido un artículo de Vogue, en donde una periodista le sugiere a la Academia darle el premio a Yeoh y no a Cate Blanchett porque ha pasado más de 21 años desde que una actriz no blanca gana un premio Oscar.
Las críticas empezaron a llegar a Michelle Yeoh, quien solo optó por borrar la publicación de su Instagram, sin tomar en cuenta que millones de personas ya le habían tomado captura.