A tattoo fanatic has broken the world record for most piercings in one sitting, enduring more than a whopping 4500 in EIGHT HOURS. Matthew Menczyk had 4550 surgical needles pierce skin on his arms and up his back breaking the previous record by an impressive 650. Looking like a layer of armour has been woven into his skin, Matthew, 30, fought through the blood and pain to smash the old record for Most Surgical Needle Piercings in One Session (8 hours timeframe). Body modification specialist Russ Foxx carried out the record smashing session in Vancouver, Canada.