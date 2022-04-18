“They deserve to be crucified”: PT deputy lashed out against opposition for Electricity Reform

During the debate on the Electricity Reform, Margarita García García, a deputy for the Labour Party (PT), asked for the floor to make a statement commensurate with Holy Week, asking for” crucify” the legislators of the opposition bloc for being against the proposal promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (PT).

At one point during the session, the petista asked for the floor to attack her political rivals, whom she accused of having disrespected the president of the Chamber of Deputies who was at the time, a member of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

“There they show their little education, and since he was Peña Nieto's secretary, he is hurting there because they no longer filled his bags with money. You're a nefarious, misogynistic guy, you disrespected our fellow female president. And there if deputies from the PAN, the PRD, the Citizen Movement and the PRI don't cry,” said the legislator.

Later, to refer to the betrayal they were doing against the country for opposing this legislative amendment, he assured that they “deserve to be crucified”, a phrase that caused the laughter of his fellow legislators who were close to it.

“Once again it is proved that they are hypocrites, traitors, Judas, sells homelands and ill-mannered. They deserve to be crucified,” García Garcia said.

After this fragment of the discussion was released on social networks, several users, including opposition characters, began to criticize; however, the petista used her Twitter account to testify about it.

Margarita García said that the Fourth Transformation movement (Q4) and its allies will never be described as “sell homelands”, as they will not take a step back from the signs and strategies of Va X Mexico.

“They will be able to say what they want about our movement, but they will never be able to call us or question us as traitors sells homelands. With cynics and liars not a step back!” , he wrote.

The vote on the Electric Reform began at 10:00 a.m. this Sunday, April 17, but the participations have been extended for more than 12 hours. At around 22:00, the first block of 12 deputies (six for and six against) ended, who used the stage to make their position known.

The session could have been more agile, but the ruling bloc (Morena-PT-PVEM) has asked each speaker several questions, along with other interventions, to “delay” the summit moment. Now, from approximately 22:30 hours, the participation of another 12 speakers on this presidential proposal began.

It is not known how long it could take to complete this discussion, but the president has already advanced a possible negative result against his reform in electricity matters, which is why he went on social networks to to warn their next move in the event of this adverse scenario.

“I already said it in my report on Tuesday: no matter what happens, we are already shielded against treason. Tomorrow I will explain it again,” he wrote on his social networks.

An hour later, Morena's coordinator in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, announced that the presidential initiative to amend the Mining Law reached the legislative palace of San Lázaro to be discussed and approved, probably, on Monday.

For this reason, and in order to fulfill López Obrador's strategy, the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) agreed to the plenary session so that there are not many more obstacles to this new project and go straight to the plenary session.

