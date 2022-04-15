AMLO remains one of the most approved leaders in the world: survey

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 12ABIRL2022.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, encabezó el mensaje con motivo de los primero 100 días del cuarto año de gobierno, en Palacio Nacional. El mandatario destacó el desarrollo de macro proyectos como el Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles (AIFA), la refinería dos bocas, así como la inversión que ha tenido el país. FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, defended himself against criticism by the writer Francisco Martín Moreno with a survey that positions him as one of the most approving leaders in the world.

The also journalist and columnist for national and international media used graphics from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) to compare the states with the highest citizen participation in the revocation of mandates with the most illiterate states in the country.

AMLO simply replied that he is proud of the statement “because, among other things, education is not the same as culture”, and then shared Morning Consult's poll on the approval of presidents around the world, where he stands out in second place.

The data provided by the president comes from Morning Consult's Global Leader Approval Ratings. The survey indicates that AMLO has an approval of 67%, a much higher figure than that of presidents such as Emmanuel Macron (France, 38%), Boris Johnson (United Kingdom, 32%) or Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil, 42%).

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 12ABIRL2022.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, encabezó el mensaje con motivo de los primero 100 días del cuarto año de gobierno, en Palacio Nacional. El mandatario destacó el desarrollo de macro proyectos como el Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles (AIFA), la refinería dos bocas, así como la inversión que ha tenido el país. FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM Galo Cañas | Galo Cañas

In the case of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, you can see the growth he has had in his approval over the past year. As of April 15, 2021, the president had a voter approval of just 60 percent. As of April 15, 2020, its approval was 63%, so its recovery was up to four points compared to this last year.

Among the leaders with a low approval rate are Andrzej Duda (Poland), Petr Fiala (Czech Republic), Boris Johnson (United Kingdom), Emmanuel Macron (France), Karl Nehammer (Austria) and Pedro Sánchez (Spain), all with rates of less than 40% approval.

Above AMLO are Narendra Modi (India) with 76% approval; below, with very close numbers, are Magdalena Andersson (Sweden) with 58% and Ignacio Cassis (Switzerland) with the same approval rate as the previous one.

On the other hand, AMLO's disapproval is 26 percent in the last year, but compared to April 15, 2021 and 2020, it dropped to 4 points, since at that time it was accommodated in 30% disapproval. One of the presidents with the lowest number. Magdalena Andersson (Sweden) has 28% disapproval, Narendra Modi (India) has 18% and no one else stands out in this area.

Political Intelligence is a platform that provides real-time survey data on political elections, elected officials, and voting issues. In this, more than 20,000 global interviews are conducted daily.

The world leader and country trajectory data are based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1% to 4%, according to the methodology description on the page itself.

They also added that interviews are conducted online between nationally representative adult samples. In this context, surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and in each country there are educational breakdowns based on official government sources themselves.

