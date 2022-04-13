This is how the Exodus Plan progresses throughout the country

Colombians are preparing for one of the most important holiday bridges of the year, since Holy Week is a time of religious retreat and, likewise, a time to share with the family, in this order of ideas, the authorities have all their capacity for the so-called 'Exodus Plan', which seeks to safeguard security and ensure the peace of mind of Colombians when leaving their cities to their tourist and family destinations.

While people are expected to travel from the center of the country to other departments of the Andean and Pacific regions, the Atlantic coast and the orinoquia are also preparing their control devices. According to the newspaper El Tiempo, until 6 a.m. today, about 4,639,915 vehicles have been mobilized on the different roads of the country, in addition to this, this figure represents an increase of 12% compared to the start of the holiday holiday in the previous year.

The device in this department will implement nearly 400 uniformed personnel, who will work on both the exodus plan and the return plan, with a continuous 24-hour work on the main roads of the region, highlighting the entrances and exits of its capital, since Medellín concentrates a large number of travelers who will seek to leave for the center of the country, the Colombian Caribbean and eastern Antioquia, with nearly one million travelers, according to Blu Radio.

For its part, the Atlantic Police Department joins the “Be passionate about life” campaign, in which more than 300 uniformed personnel will prepare exclusively to meet the requirements of travelers during this Holy Week, highlighting their presence in tourist attractions, traditional neighborhoods and religious pilgrimage centers, places where citizens can attend. In this case, taking into account Barranquilla as the main axis; the checkpoints stand out on Avenida La Cordialidad, via 40, El Gran Malecón and 30th Street towards Pumarejo Bridge.

Although citizens transiting from the center of the country to the west of the country will encounter different restrictions on the road that leads from Bogotá to Ibague, the conditions established by the authorities indicate that nearly 400,000 vehicles will travel along this road corridor. In the case of Bogotá, there is a disposal of 1000 police officers who will be found at 30 checkpoints, both at the exits and entrances of the capital. Likewise, there will be availability at the transport terminals, which expect to dispatch nearly 640,000 passengers to different destinations in the country.

On the other hand, in this department of the Pacific, there will be about 5,000 men from the Police and 3000 from the Army, who will guard the safety of this population, who will be accompanied by 55 traffic officers and 93 road regulators, to accompany drivers and urge good behavior on the roads. Specifically, in the city of Cali, checkpoints will be installed at the six exits of the city, prioritizing corridors to the neighboring municipalities, such as: Palmira, Jamundí, Yumbo, and also, towards the port of Buenaventura.

For their part, both the Santanderes and the Coffee Region will have a police deployment that will focus on transport terminals, through dynamics that urge good coexistence and citizen adaptation to these tourist contexts, since the 'Be passionate about Life' campaign has been extended to the whole country and seeks to prioritize aspects of flora, fauna and good road behavior on the part of citizens.

