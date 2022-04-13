Susy Díaz faces Tessy Linda after revealing that Néstor Villanueva was unfaithful to Florcita Polo with her

Susy Diaz performed on Magaly Medina's show after dancer Tessy Linda confirmed that Nestor Villanueva was unfaithful to Florcita Polo with her . The former congressman began to tie things up and pointed out that she now understands why the singer no longer wanted to be intimate with her daughter. Likewise, he did not hesitate to face the young woman, noting that although it is true, he says that he does not want to expose himself, he sees her on all television programs telling her story.

This Tuesday, April 12, Tessy Linda communicated through a live link with the program Magaly TV La Firme. Here the woman assured that during the time that the cumbia singer appeared on television seeking to reconcile with his still wife, Nestor sent her messages telling her that he loved her and that he was going to fight for the relationship they were starting.

“I am here to admit that I made a mistake; but I have my pants on well to admit that I made them,” said the dancer, who was confronted with Susy Diaz.

After listening carefully, the young woman first asked her where she lived, because the father of her grandchildren went to Los Olivos a lot.

“A lot of me went to Los Olivos under the pretext of going to the laundry room having a laundry in Miraflores, I went to Los Olivos. Now everything coincides”, explained the blonde, who did not get a response from the dancer, as it was something private.

Faced with this, the blonde did not remain silent and made a strong confession about the intimacy of her only daughter.

“Now I realize why I wasn't doing maintenance on Flor,” said the surprised blonde. “How does the maintenance of Flor? Oh, Susy,” the journalist asked with laughter. Very loose with bones, the blonde explained: “He did not fulfill his marital obligations for months and he was all bitter, jealous.”

Susy Diaz faces Tessy Linda on the Magaly Medina show. In addition, she indicated that she already understood why her daughter was no longer intimate with the singer,

As you remember, in December, Néstor walked through all the TV programs indicating that he wanted to fight for Florcita, however, Tessy says that on that date he was having an affair with the cumbiambero. She points out that he was looking for her and told her that he did not want to return to Susy Diaz's daughter, but seeing that he cried on television for her and even asked her to rebuild her family, she decided to end him.

“I got carried away by certain things. I believed him what he was telling me for as long as we've known each other too. He was always alone. He always called me. At one point I thought it was true that he was separated. After he declared that he was going to get his family back, that's when I decided to walk away,” he said.

He even pointed out that I don't talk about her anymore. “I asked (Néstor), please, not to name me anymore, because I haven't had a good time,” said the dancer. These words enervated the exvedette, who quickly replied: “It doesn't seem, because I see you walking through all the channels... show show that I watch, I see you dancing with your whole group”.

Given this, the young woman clarified that she does not appear on all channels, and that she does it is because she is a dancer and is her source of work. “And why does Nestor deny you?” , he asked. “Because men are liars, ma'am. Why are you refusing me? Ask him,” he replied.

At another time, Susy remarked once again that Néstor Villanueva's attitude is causing psychological damage in Florcita Polo. “My daughter is suffering, I don't see her well. That is psychological abuse,” he concluded.

KEEP READING: