Lorena Celis: Who is the model and why is she linked to Valery Revello's husband?

After Sergio Peña confirmed that he is single, the name of the model Lorena Celis has been ringing in the different media. It seems to indicate that all hope of reconciliation with the mother of his son, Valery Revelo, is behind him, since he is already being linked to the girlfriend of the reality boy Diego Rodríguez.

Celis has not been elusive to these rumors, as she has also been responsible for feeding them with the flirtations towards the footballer Sergio Peña. Through a conversation on social networks, it is seen how the influencer indicates that she does not dislike being linked as boyfriends at all. This before the football player's smile.

Even in an interview for Amor y Fuego, the young woman did not hesitate to describe the athlete as an attractive man, with whom she does not rule out a future relationship. In this conversation, the model does not hesitate to be excited before the reporter when she talks about the father of a daughter.

But who is the model that has caused a stir in recent days. Here we present it to you.

WHO IS LORENA CELIS?

Lorena Celis is a Peruvian model who has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram. She was the girlfriend of former Esto es Guerra member Diego Rodríguez, with whom she lasted more than a year and a half. The twenty-something did after forgiving the reality boy and deciding to return to him even though she was replaced by Alessandra Fuller. Back then, the model indicated that he was sorry that he had changed a stable relationship for the actress.

However, the relationship didn't last long after Diego was caught once again with another woman. The program Amor y Fuego recorded the model in full celebration of Hugo García's birthday, where he attended with Celis.

According to the images that Willax Televisión magazine presented in early April, the former reality boy arrived at a nightclub accompanied by his then-girlfriend. They entered the entertainment venue around one o'clock in the morning, but a few hours later it was surprised to see Lorena leave alone and take a taxi to her home.

An hour later, Diego Rodríguez would do the same, but he would not leave alone, as he is accompanied by Vanessa Cayo, the ex-girlfriend of footballer Adrián Zela. According to the program, they roam through the old Pan-American South, but when they notice their presence, they change their destination and leave the young woman at home.

After seeing these impages, the model decided to end the young man for good. “And I think it's okay to give a chance, but one... Don't you? ”, he told Rodrigo González's program.

After that, the influencer decided to turn the page and dedicate herself to her work as a model and sport. On her social network you can see how well she has at events and on trips with friends.

HE WAS ALSO LINKED TO JEFFERSON FARFAN

It should be noted that this is not the first time that model Lorena Celis has been involved with an athlete. In December 2021, the program Love and Fire released a report linking it to Jefferson Farfan. In this note, he highlights that the footballer was stunned by the beauty of the young woman, as he does not hesitate to “like” her Instagram posts.

However, what caught the attention of the press the most is that she participated in Farfan's live broadcasts, where she did not hesitate to fill him with flattery. “A little dance for toto (...) Deserved, I love you Augustine!” , he commented on that occasion.

LORENA CELIS'S FLIRTATIONS WITH SERGIO PEÑA

In April, during an Instagram broadcast, Lorena Celis and Sergio Peña had a particular conversation. The footballer warned her that they might start to speculate that they are boyfriends, to which she says: “What are we not (boyfriends)?” The athlete repeats to him: “What are we dating. They're going to say we're dating.” Immediately the model said: “It's okay, isn't it? ”, generating the laughter of Valery Revello's husband.

It should be noted that so far, Sergio Peña has not spoken out through his social networks. On a previous occasion, he expressed his annoyance at speculations of an alleged relationship between him and Lorena Celis.

SENTIMENTAL SITUATION OF SERGIO PEÑA

The footballer Sergio Peña is married to Valery Revelo, with whom he has a daughter. However, a few months ago, the marriage confirmed that he was separated. However, the mother of her little girl used her social networks to clarify that she was still very much in love with the athlete.

Amor y Fuego entrevistó a Lorena Celis. Ella no descarta una relación con Sergio Peña. (Foto: Instagram)

“Let those garbage programs bring something out tomorrow, I want to see... ”, wrote on that occasion Valery Revello's ex-partner, in a live broadcast of Lorena. “Peluchín continues to bring out stupid things,” he added indignantly at another time.

On that occasion, Rodrigo González was not silent and made it clear that neither the magazine Amor y Fuego is to blame for the decisions that he or his ex-partner make, so every time they have a material they will transmit it so that everyone knows what they are doing.

“Neither because you put that message or several others like that, people are going to stop realizing what the order of things is, I have nothing to do with it, I have nothing to do with your going and going, in that if they were separated, if they loved you, if you are going to forgive you, if it hurt you, if you don't care, that's not our subject ... if we have the images, we put them on the air,” said the TV host.

LORENA CELIS DOES NOT RULE OUT A RELATIONSHIP WITH SERGIO PEÑA

The young woman has no qualms about saying how attractive Sergio Peña seems to her, even, she said in an interview with Amor y Fuego that she does not rule out a relationship with the athlete.

“I think he's a super cool guy, I've known him a long time, he's attractive. The truth is, I am not going to tell you that you are not going to see me with him, we could go out to eat something, I am not ruling out anything”, he told the chambers of Love and Fire.

About Valery, he said: “I don't know her, I don't know anything about her. They sent me a part that makes fun of me being turned around. I don't have to say anything about her. I think the things she says speak more about her than they do about me.”

Celis confirmed that he talks often with the football player and they laugh at what people say. “We don't talk about her. He's on his note, he doesn't need to be talking about anyone. If you had ampayated me hiding or something, but we did live together. I'm single and he's single, we're friends, but if we had something it wouldn't be bad either,” she said.

Lorena Celis does not rule out having a relationship with Sergio Peña. VIDEO: YouTube

