With 90 kilos of explosives in a carrot load, three Ecuadorians were arrested in Nariño

Authorities confirmed the detention of three Ecuadorian citizens who were caught with a large load of explosives in the department of Nariño.

These are Guillermo David Obando, Germán Raúl Gualavisi and Miguel Perugachi, three Ecuadorians who were arrested on March 31 when they were moving 90 kilograms of explosives camouflaged in a load of carrots and onions that they were transporting along the roads of Nariño.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the 200 pentolite bars, each weighing 450 grams, were to be delivered to members of FARC dissidents.

In accepting the request of the Prosecutor's Office, the Promiscuous Criminal Judge of Guachucal, Nariño, deprived of liberty the three Ecuadorian citizens against whom he issued security measures in prison.

Obando, Gualavisi and Peruganchi were charged with alleged co-perpetrators responsible for the crimes manufacturing, trafficking, and carrying of firearms, ammunition for private use, restricted by the armed forces or aggravated explosives.

It should be remembered that the capture of the three men of Ecuadorian citizenship were arrested at kilometer 3 of the Ipiales-Guachucal road, at the height of the Ipialpud village of this municipality.

Between carrots and onions they hid the explosive material

According to the investigation carried out by the Attorney General's Office, the three men were traveling in a Chevrolet vehicle with BZU 103 plates, in which four pieces of carrot and big head onion were transported.

Passing through a checkpoint that was carried out by members of the Nariño Highway Police, one of the uniformed men gave them the stop sign, which they complied with without putting any kind of opposition.

The authorities proceeded to search the vehicle and in this task checked the load carried by the three men inside the car. It was at that moment that the cops realized that camouflaged among the carrot and big-headed onion bundles were bars of the explosive high-powered pentolite.

According to the authorities, each of the bars found had at least 450 grams of explosive material suitable for detonation, for a total of 90 kilograms of explosives.

The Attorney General's Office assured that according to the investigations, that charge of explosives would be handed over to the dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrillas operating in Tumaco, Nariño, and other areas of the department.

It should be noted that during this time prior to the presidential elections to be held in May of this year, several terrorist attacks and disturbances of public order have been recorded in different areas of the country.

So far the authorities have not established whether the explosives found in the carrot cargo were going to be used for any terrorist attack in the framework of the elections in Colombia.

It should be remembered that the capital of the country is on alert for possible terrorist attacks such as the one that occurred a few days ago in Ciudad Bolivar, where an explosive was activated near an IAC of the National Police. This left two minors dead.

