From algebra to how to build your home: the free courses offered by UNAM

The Autonomous University of Mexico is offering a wide variety of free online courses ranging from financial management to agri-food security, all for through a platform called Coursera which has an educational model that focuses on learning and not so much on certification.

Coursera was developed in 2011 by a group of Stanford University academics and is revolutionizing the future of many schools. The site currently collaborates with more than 200 leading universities and companies such as Google, Imperial College London, IBM, Illinois and Duke.

To take the courses that UNAM is providing, you need to access the Coursera platform and choose the one that catches your attention the most. Once this step is done, it will be necessary to register some of your personal data in order to register. Once registered, you must choose whether you want to get certified, only that this implies a symbolic payment; if you are not interested in certification there will be no cost. You will be able to take them according to your schedule, they will be 100% online and most of them are specialized intermediate level programs, provided by specialists in the subjects offered by each course.

Some courses that you can find on the Coursera platform offered by UNAM are the following:

Coursera es un sitio digital dónde puedes encontrar una infinidad de cursos de diversos temas. Creada en 2011 por la Universidad de Stranford. Foto: UNAM

Android Fundamentals

Programmer Anahí Salgado will be giving a course to be able to manipulate the most sophisticated Android tools and thus develop mobile applications. It will last a total of four weeks.

Personal finance

This course will also be taught by Norman Wolf del Valle for a duration of three weeks. Participants will be given sufficient tools to be able to carry out good personal financial planning and meet their needs, understanding the objective of safeguarding their assets.

How to self-build your home

Taught by engineers Ernesto René Mendoza Sanchez, German Lopez Rincon, Hector Guzman Olguin, Fernando Jaime Enriquez and Marco Tulio Mendoza Rosas. This course is designed for you to learn the basics and procedures needed to build your basic home. The duration is four weeks and allows you to accommodate the schedules at your disposal.

Todos los cursos son proporcionados por profesionales del tema de cada curso. Podrás inscribirte gratuitamente a través de Coursera. Foto: Freepik

Financial administration and its role in the company

This course has a total duration of four weeks and will be taught by Norman Wolf del Valle. It will be focused on providing the tools necessary for the financial administrator to understand how to plan and control monetary resources. During the sessions, the counterproposal of the Anglo-Saxon model, that is, the Stakeholder model, will be presented, so that the person taking the course will have a broader view than the traditional one.

Basic algebra

The course will be given by Carlos Hernandez, Emma Lam and Elena de Oteyza. The duration is four weeks and focuses on teaching algebra to understand mathematical language, since this is essential for understanding the world in daily life.

Los cursos gratuitos que puedes tomar en línea gracias a un programa ofrecido por la Universidad Autónoma de México. Foto: Freepik MAZKO VADIM

Agri-food safety

Taught by Maestro Emanuel Picado Mata. This course, developed by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), aims to provide theoretical and practical tools to develop and implement national agri-food security strategies. The course comprises four modules, each lasting 10 hours per week.

Introduction to audiovisual production

Taught by Irene Anais Perada Aguado, Vicente Hinojosa Alarcón, Julio Cesar Perez Navarro. The course will focus on teaching the basic tools to generate a quality audiovisual production lasting four weeks.

KEEP READING:







