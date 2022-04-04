Colombia registers 307 new infections of covid-19 this April 4

Fotografía de archivo de una enfermera mientras prepara una dosis de la vacuna de Sinovac contra la covid-19 en Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/ Carlos Ortega

The Ministry of Health reported on April 4, 2022 that there are 308 new cases of covid-19 in Colombia. In the last 24 hours, 20,591 tests were processed, of which 8,827 are PCR and 11,764 are antigens.

The report also noted that 10 Colombians died of the disease in the last day. In this way, the country reaches a total of 139,670 deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

By aggregating all the figures, Colombia reached a total of 6,086,233 infections, of which 3,868 are active cases and 5,919,385 correspond to positive cases that have already managed to overcome the disease.

undefined

undefined

There are 172 conglomerates in the country. The territories are: Amazon, Antioquia, Arauca, Atlantic, Barranquilla, Bogota, Bolivar, Boyaca, Buenaventura, Caldas, Caqueta, Cartagena, Casanare, Cauca, Cesar, Choco, Cordoba, Cundinamarca, Guainía, Guaviare, Huila, La Guajira, Magdalena, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, Quindio, Risaralda, San Andres, Santa Marta, Santander, Sucre, Tolima, Valle del Cauca, Vaupés, Vichada.

This is how vaccination is going in the country

The most recent report from the Ministry of Health also indicates that as of 11:59 on Saturday, April 2, 2022, a total of 81,128,454 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 had already been applied in Colombia.

According to the same report, the number of Colombians with the complete vaccination schedule, that is, those who have already received the two doses of the biological, currently amounts to 28,563,246 people, while 6,354,370 people have been immunized with single doses. Likewise, 10,537,990 booster doses have been applied.

Similarly, during the last day, a total of 76,147 vaccines were applied, of which 20,267 were for the second injection, while another 3,288 were single-dose.

KEEP READING: