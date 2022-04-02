Tim Cahill and the warning to Peru and the Arab Emirates in the repechage: “Australia will play its sixth world cup”

The repechage will be the most anticipated for many before the world championship. There will be three places for eight teams and if they are victorious they will settle in the already formed groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. One of those who referred to the World Cup Repechage was Tim Cahill, former footballer and emblematic figure of the Australian national team, who will fight with the United Arab Emirates and Peru for a place in the top football party.

“The Australian national team has everything we need to achieve the goal. I feel that Australia is going to play its sixth world cup in history. I hope it will be so and that it plays a great role,” commented the footballer who retired in 2019, during the ceremony in Doha, where the mascot and the official song of the World Cup were also presented.

The former Everton player from England, New York City of the United States, among other clubs, was one of the players in charge of taking the balls to place the teams in each group. Also included were Brazil's Cafu, Iranian Ali Daei, former Nigerian flyer Jay Jay Okocha, German Lothar Matthaus, former Qatari defender Adel Ahmed MalAllah, among others.

With five goals, Tim Cahill is the top scorer in the world championships in history . He participated in four debuts in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and finally Russia 2018, where he only played one match (37 minutes), precisely against the Peruvian national team, which was returning to a world championship tournament after 36 years.

Let us remember that Australia will face the United Arab Emirates on June 7 in the capital of Qatar, Doha, to define the rival of the Peruvian national team, who will wait for their opponent on June 13 at 01:00pm (Peruvian time). All this was defined and made official in the preview of the draw at the Exhibition and Congress Center.

The winner of this key will be part of Group D, where France and Denmark from Europe and Tunisia from Asia have already been confirmed. The matches of this group will start on Tuesday, November 22 and end on Wednesday 30 of the same month.

El exfutbolista se retiró en el 2019 y anotó cinco goles en los mundiales.

PERU'S FIXTURE QUALIFIES FOR QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP (PERUVIAN TIME)

Date 1: Tuesday, November 22

France vs Repechage Winner (Time 2:00 p.m.)

Date 2: Saturday 26th November

Winner of the repechage vs Tunisia (Time 5:00 a.m.)

Date 3: Wednesday, November 30

Winner of the repechage vs. Denmark (Time 10:00 a.m.)

JORGE LUIS PINTO FAVORITED PERU IN REPECHAJE

Jorge Luis Pinto, former UAE coach, spoke in a recent interview and said that the South American teams are superior to those who play Asian Qualifiers, in this case the last squad he led and Asutralia. “I faced Australia in the last qualifier because we had the playoff with them, it is a more European team, that presses and simple play, with a quick touch. Emirates is more technical and has an extraordinary centre-forward. For me, Peru is the favorite to win the repechage. We South Americans have more dynamics, more ball touch, in general more football,” he commented in an interview with Fútbol Como Cancha.

Perú accedió al repechaje de Qatar 2022 luego de vencer a Paraguay en la última fecha.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL THE QATAR 2022 FINAL BE PLAYED

With a capacity for 80,000 people, the Lusail Stadium will host the final. It is located in the city of Lusail. Nine other commitments will also be played. The structure is designed to withstand air conditioning. After the World Cup, this construction will go to shops, cafes, sports facilities, schools and clinics, among other establishments.

FINAL

December 18th

Winner semifinal 1 vs Winner semifinal 2 - 2:00 p.m.

En este escenario se jugará la final del mundial Qatar 2022. Foto: Qatar.

