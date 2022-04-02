Rodrigo Cuba: Do you intend to take legal action against Anthony Aranda for talking about his daughter?

Loud and clear. Rodrigo Cuba did not give his youngest daughter Mia permission to travel to Disney with Melissa Paredes and her new partner Anthony Aranda. According to the footballer, he handles this issue in total reverse and confidentiality with his ex-wife, as he seeks to safeguard the integrity of his daughter.

Also, a reporter from Amor y Fuego approached him to ask if he is going to ask that they stop mentioning the little girl. “You're going to ask for respect for your little girl since you're her dad don't mention her, the other person doesn't mention her either,” they asked.

In this regard, the Sport Boys player indicated that both he and Melissa Paredes have the responsibility to protect their little girl, so he has already talked to the model so that her daughter stops being exposed on social networks.

“I think my daughter's mother already knows it. Both sides have to safeguard the integrity of our daughter ,” added the footballer, who declared to the press after being called up as an image of a sports brand.

On the other hand, the reporter asked him if he planned to take legal action against Anthony Aranda if he insisted on continuing to talk about his daughter and his future plans with her.

The footballer took a few seconds to think about his answer and finally pointed out that he hadn't thought about it so far. “ I haven't really thought about it. I don't even care about it. I focus on my family and my daughter. In doing things right in my work, period ,” he said.

WHY DOESN'T RODRIGO CUBA WANT HIS DAUGHTER TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY?

According to sources from the program Amor y Fuego, the 'Cat' Cuba does not give her daughter permission to travel abroad for fear that Melissa Paredes will not want to return to the country, since she has family in the United States who have an American residence.

“He revealed to us that the footballer is afraid that his little girl will go abroad because about six months ago Melissa was left without a job and without an apartment, there is no fixed income. In addition, part of the Paredes family has an American residence. He would also have applied for a loan from 'Gato' to pay off debts because he is in crisis ,” he said.

RODRIGO CUBA SAYS ALE VENTURO IS ALREADY PART OF HIS FAMILY

Rodrigo Cuba is very much in love with Ale Venturo and pointed out that she and her young daughter are already part of his family. She also said that the chef always gives her healthy food even though she has a pastry shop.

“The truth is that we both happy for the goal that the national team achieved and we saw it together. Ale is already part of us, part of the family. Both Ale and his daughter are part of our family ,” he said.

KEEP READING: