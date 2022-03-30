A night of partying is the one that is experienced in all regions of the country after the football team managed to pass to the reprechage with a view to obtaining a quota in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In homes, squares, streets and social networks, Peruvians have expressed their happiness and desire to celebrate this triumph, but the Peruvian National Police, warning of football euphoria, he has shared an important recommendation through his social networks.

“Attention, brewers! If you are going to celebrate the triumph of our national team, do it responsibly”, reads in the first lines of the publication, which is accompanied by an image of the two scorers of the last day, Gianluca Lapadula and Yosimar Yotun. “We still have 90 minutes left,” he added to refer to the match we would have to play in mid-June with Australia or the United Arab Emirates to finally confirm Peru's move to the world championship.

Peru to Qatar 2022 Repechage: Police give special recommendation to fans

“If you drink, don't drive. Arriba, Peru”, say the latest lines published by the Peruvian National Police from Twitter. The warning comes in order to alert those who plan to celebrate tonight to do so in moderation in order to avoid accidents that prevent them from enjoying the next match of the football team and subsequently celebrate the second consecutive qualification for a World Cup under the direction of Ricardo Gareca.

ROAD TO QATAR

At the end of 2017, Peru celebrated the qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after more than three decades of not participating in an event of this magnitude. The excitement was such that then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski declared a labor holiday. Now we are about to relive that emotion, although at the moment the date on which the repechage would be played has not been confirmed. Although it has not been fully defined, June 13 or 14 would be the dates on which Peru will face Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Unlike the 2017 repechage, this time it will be a single match that will take place in the host country of the next world cup. This match will be played after the UAE vs Australia, which is scheduled to be played a week before (June 7) to be played in Doha. So far, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador are the Latin American countries with a guaranteed quota in the next World Cup.

“The key was the uptick we had during the qualifying round, from the middle to the front. We didn't start well but the rally was important and gave us the chance to access the repechage. I want to congratulate the boys for qualifying on the last date for the repechage”, were the words of Ricardo Gareca who recalled the rough start on the road to Qatar.

The coach of the Peruvian national team manages to reach the repechage for the second time in a row. Photo: FPF.

In addition, he referred to the next rival that will come out between the United Arab Emirates and Australia. “Now it is to know the rival, we are going to be aware of who is our turn. I think we will have enough time, although it will be a difficult opponent. We are all looking to get to Qatar, but the most important thing now is to try to be with the family, that the players return to the rhythm, that the boys with problems recover and thus arrive in an important way.”

“When we renewed our contract, the possibility of hoping to be among those chosen to play a World Cup. It is very difficult and now we will see what rival we have. The team always tries to stay focused, but we have countless problems. .. André Carrillo couldn't be there today, Pedro Aquino... unfortunately it was a qualifying round full of difficulties,” he said at the end.

