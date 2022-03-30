Federico Gutiérrez on his name on the card: “put me as you like, that maybe people will vote for us”

The candidate of the Team for Colombia coalition, Federico Gutiérrez, referred to the controversy that has arisen around the 'Fico' trailer with which it appears on the first round card, replacing his first name.

The statement was made this Wednesday, after the meeting he had with representatives of the Conservative Party, part of the right-wing coalition that elected him as the presidential candidate. The purpose of this meeting was to confirm the support of the party's militants for Federico Gutiérrez's campaign, ahead of May 29.

The candidate did not go in to explain whether it is right or legal to stand before the electors with a nickname, a possibility that had not been used before by another candidate for the presidency. In fact, he tried to cool the discussion with the following expression:

After provoking laughs from the journalists around him and David Barguil, a conservative congressman who finished third in the Team's pre-candidate vote for Colombia, Federico Gutiérrez challenged the Registrar to give him the name that suits them best on the card, as he is confident that he will win anyway.

On the other hand, the right-wing candidate was asked if he was trying to get closer with the Liberal Party or Oxygen Green, as previously rumored. Federico Gutiérrez assured that it is open to virtually any political sector that wants to join him.

It will be the National Electoral Council (CNE) that will decide whether the presidential candidate of the Colombian Team, Federico Gutiérrez, can appear under his nickname 'Fico' on the first round card. This was requested by the National Registry of Civil Status itself when it consulted that electoral body whether the use of the trailer is allowed.

The request was made after this Tuesday, March 29, the positions that the different applicants will occupy on the card that Colombians will deposit at the polls on May 29 were known.

The document, released by the Registrar, shows that the center-right candidate appears as 'Fico Gutiérrez' and not by his full name, a situation that did not go unnoticed by several citizens, who asked the entity led by registrar Alexander Vega for explanations.

For this reason, the electoral delegate registrar, Nicolás Farfan, sent a document to the CNE asking him to clarify several aspects related to the names, photos and other information that citizens will see when voting in the first round.

On the other hand, Farfan also requests that the entity clarify the following question: “Should candidates be identified with all their names and surnames? Or as they requested, can they choose whether they appear only with some of their names and/or surnames?”

