Schedule with Junior and Medellin matches at the 2022 Copa Sudamericana

Conmebol revealed this Saturday how the 2022 Copa Sudamericana match schedule will be distributed. The international competition will start the group stage on April 5, and the final will be held on October 1, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia.

Junior from Barranquilla and Independiente Medellín are the two Colombian teams that will say 'present' in the group stage of the contest. The 'Tiburón' team eliminated La Equidad; while the 'Poderoso' won against América de Cali in the previous phase.

The result of the draw presented two different realities. The Barranquilla squad, who was seeded, will face a difficult area, as it will face Fluminense (Brazil), who was relegated to the South American after falling in the qualifying phase of the Copa Libertadores against Olimpia. Likewise, he will play against Union de Santa Fe (Argentina), and Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia).

While the 'Poderoso' ensemble, on paper, has a group with smaller rivals. Due to the cost of its staff and trajectory in the continent, Internacional de Portoalegre (Brazil) would be the main candidate to qualify for the next instance. However, the other teams would present an interesting challenge to those led by the Uruguayan, Julio Comesaña: October 9 (Ecuador) and Guaireña (Paraguay).

Date 1 | Union Santa Fe Vs. Junior

Date: Wednesday, April 6

Hora: 5:15 p.m.

Close 2 | Junior Vs. Fluminense

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Date 3 | East Oil Vs. Junior

Date: Thursday, April 28

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Round 4 | Fluminense Vs. Junior

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Date 5 | Junior Vs. East Oil

Date: Tuesday, May 17

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Date 6 | Junior Vs. Santa Fe Union

Date: Thursday, May 26

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Junior from Barranquilla has very positive memories of his presence at the Copa Sudamericana. Of his six appearances, in five he reached at least the quarterfinals. Even, in general terms, its yield is 55%.

The 2018 version is the one that fans of the 'Shark' remember the most. That year the Colombian team reached the final of the contest, where they faced Atlético Paranaense. After the overall score ended 2-2, the title was defined in the collections from the penalty point, leaving the Brazilian squad as the winner (4-3).

Date 1 | Guairena Vs. Medellin

Date: Thursday, April 7

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Date 2 | Medellin vs. October 9

Date: Thursday, April 14

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Date 3 | Medellin Vs. International

Date: Tuesday, April 26

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Date 4 | October 9 Vs. Medellin

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Date 5 | International Vs. Medellin

Date: Tuesday, May 17

Hora: 5:15 p.m.

Date 6 | Medellin Vs. Guairena

Date: Tuesday, May 24

Hora: 7:30 p.m.

Independiente Medellín's last appearance in the Copa Sudamericana was in the 2018 edition; however, it does not bring the best memories, since he was eliminated in the first phase against Sol de América (Paraguay). Meanwhile, the most memorable performance is that of 2016, in which it reached the quarterfinals.

In total, the 'Powerful' has participated five times, leaving a yield of only 35.71%.

