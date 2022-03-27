Carriers reportedly attacked trucks with passengers heading for AIFA

Just a few days after the inauguration of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), there have been a series of attacks allegedly carried out by local transport personnel of the State of Mexico. One of the buses heading towards Andrés Manuel López Obrador's megaproject was recently attacked on the Mexico-Pachuca federal highway.

A group of carriers reportedly stoned a truck from the Primera Plus bus line, registered under economic number 2647. A video circulating on social networks shows how the bus is parked with the indicators on, without passengers on board, but with the windows crashed.

At some point along the way — it was not specified where or at what time — the transport unit was attacked with stones. At least three direct impacts can be seen on the windshield, while on the sides, where the passengers were, there is also damage to the windows.

A second incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, March 24, when a van on the ADO line was attacked with stones while driving along the Mexico-Pachuca highway (Photo: Presidency of Mexico/Government of Mexico)

This was reported by user Jorge Suárez, who shared the video on social networks. According to his version, this incident would have occurred two days after the airport was opened, that is, on Wednesday, March 23. Although it is not known where on the road it was attacked, the truck had marked the route of San Juan del Río (Querétaro) and said 07:30 hours.

As narrated by the user, there were families with minors on board the bus, who got off immediately once they reached their destination. So far there is no record of people injured after the attacks.

However, this has not been the only incident that has occurred since the inauguration of AIFA. Another reported incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, March 24, when a van on the ADO line was also attacked with stones while driving along the Mexico-Pachuca highway, at the height of the Rancho.

According to local reports, the attacks were allegedly provoked by transport operators from Tecámac and Zumpango, who reportedly placed guards on the roads leading to AIFA as a form of protest against not being contemplated to provide their services.

The Government of Mexico announced through its official Twitter account what fares and routes will be available in CDMX and in some areas of the Edomex (Photo: Government of Mexico)

With announcements that said “Inclusion in Tecámac-Aifa projects”, they placed a checkpoint in San Jerónimo Xonacahuacán, located in that municipality. Likewise, a Costa Line bus, registered under economic number 2529, was also stoned a couple of kilometers from the base of Saint Lucia, resulting in three attacks on private buses in the last week.

So far, none of the affected companies have reported a possible complaint against those responsible for these attacks.

It should be remembered that the bus lines that are registered with routes to AIFA are: Primera Plus, Estrella Roja, ADO, Pullman de Morelos, Caminante, Costa Line and Estrella Blanca, which depart from Morelos, Puebla, Querétaro and Edomex.

Similarly, the Government of Mexico indicated that there would be ten routes available in CDMX and in some parts of the Edomex to get to AIFA, which would leave Perisur, Santa Fe, Mundo E, Cuautitlán, National Auditorium, World Trade Center, Indios Verdes, Ciudad Azteca and Toreo.

