'Giselo' “faints” live after statements by Isabel Acevedo against him: “I don't like fighting”

Edson Davila, popularly known as' Giselo ', was quite affected by the recent statements of his now former friend Isabel Acevedo , who did not forgive that he had committed the infidence of revealing that he was in a loving relationship with Kervin Valdizan when he began his romance with Christian Dominguez.

“I get into those things, but I understand that Kelvin Valdizán was Isabel's partner, all the dancers knew it,” were the words of the co-host of America Hoy that ended up angering the 'Chabelita', who said on the Magaly Medina program that she was single when the flirtations with the cumbiambero began.

Because of this, the winner of Queens of the Show put the cross to 'Giselo' during an interview with Amor y Fuego, where she assured that the hosts of the magazine, Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo and Brunella Horna, defend Dominguez, but not him.

“I expected it from everyone, but less from Giselo. We are dance partners, we have seen each other on the screens, but I shared a little more with him (...) I saw that he felt a little obligated,” Acevedo said of the popular impersonator of Gisela Valcárcel.

After these statements, Edson Davila decided to respond to his ex-friend to put cold cloths on the situation. However, due to the pressure of her peers to tell her side of the story, she ended up on the ground as a result of a “faint”. The popular 'Rulitos' came to his aid and poured water on him to “wake up”.

'GISELO' RESPONDS TO ISABEL ACEVEDO

Once he got up from the ground, Edson Davila became serious and left the jokes aside to now answer the 'Chabelita' for, supposedly, having “fixed” Christian's infidelity and “exposing” his own on national television.

“ Jokes aside, I haven't been able to sleep well. I'm friends with everyone on television, I don't like fighting with anyone. I haven't slept well, I have a low back pain,” he commented quite seriously, although he later dedicated the song “Ay, Chabela” to break the tension.

At another time, he said: “I didn't say anything wrong even to cover anyone. I said a reality when I was working as a dancer. I know a lot of things but I keep them to myself. Brunella asked me and in my innocence I answered yes.”

DID CHRISTIAN DOMINGUEZ ADMIT INFIDELITY?

During his public discharge from the statements that his ex-partner gave on Magaly's program, Christian Dominguez was consulted once and for all if he was unfaithful to Karla Tarazona with her then dancer from El Gran Show.

“I apologize because I didn't start the right way, as I told you on four walls. I also told him what reasons they were. I should have been braver at that time, one must know when to say 'no, here it stands, 'for babies or for other reasons,” replied the cumbia singer.

Due to the inconsistency of his response, Janet Barboza asked him again on a second occasion whether he was unfaithful or not. Although he did not affirm or deny anything, Dominguez hinted that he did take his feet off the plate.

“I don't think I need to answer you any more. I'm being clear, I made a mistake. I face my mistakes, she has to assume hers and if she doesn't, it's her problem,” he said.

