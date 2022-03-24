“We seek to inspire”: Grupo Firme towards its historic concerts at the Foro Sol

Eduin Caz and company, from Grupo Firme, gathered at the Sol Forum of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, to tell their aspirations and dreams about what seems to be the greatest achievement of their career: three full dates on stage won by Rolling Stones, Madonna, AC/DC, among several others.

In the voice of the band itself, their circulation was to reach a forum, or to meet much smaller goals, because they thought it was a lot of responsibility; however, the “bucket of cold water” of selling in record time was what made them begin to believe in the true magic of Grupo Firme.

“We wanted to fill the fleas, in Tijuana and the manager put the Sol Forum in my head, I said that if we don't do it, we'll never know, that he's not there and now we're going for yes. When we started doing more things to be here, the mind opened up and we started to get crazier ideas and we wanted more things, and we are going to achieve them,” said the vocalist of the group.

Grupo Firme assured that their goal at every step they take as artists, is solely to inspire others to fulfill their dreams (Photo: Gustavo Azem /Infobae Mexico)

On the other hand, they assured that living with the success that Grupo Firme has brought them into their lives is not easy, but they try to adapt to it, and they try it in the best way, always taking care of the steps they take, because the message they want to convey to their audience is that of inspiration, that they know that dreams can always be fulfilled .

In this context, he assured that much has to do with the way they look, dress and express themselves. “When success comes, if we get here with flip-flops or shorts, you're going to say, pinche morro tacuache, that doesn't look like an artist, I don't respect him,” said the singer.

It all started, she said, because she saw a comment from a lady on social media, who told her that she only takes it, in the peda, and that is a bad example for her son, so she didn't want to expose him to either his videos or music. This is how the change came, in order to get closer to more people, and grow their fan base.

“He's right, I told them that we are going to take him down to the tomadera, we got into the gym, that there is a radical change in life and not to see that anything else we take, we are trying to inspire. We can't go to fight with the lady, we want her to feel happy and bring him to the concert, there are already two tickets sold. Always the way they see you, they treat you,” said Eduin Caz.

Finally, they flaunted the fashion they started as Grupo Firme, even one of the keys to the success of their fame: recording all kinds of duets with their colleagues in the Mexican regional, no matter how big or small their name was within the industry.

The important thing, they said, was to give support to all those who started from scratch, just as they would have liked to be supported. This eventually ended up exploding, and encouraging others to do the same, which benefited everyone.

“Grupo firme is at the top and there has to be a decline, but we are working to make it very late, we are working to make it come slowly, and we started to do duets with many people from the regional, and the theme of Grupo Firme, friendship, began to work. The regional began to do many duets and it worked for all of us, everyone benefited from that”

Finally, they confessed that they have a few surprises in hand, ranging from the premiere of a song with the Colombian singer Camilo, to a stadium tour of the main cities of Mexico and the United States, as well as a date close to be revealed at “the most important fair in the country”, will it be the San Marcos National Fair ?

(Photo: Instagram/ @grupofirme)

The first date of the band, announced for March 25, 2022 at the Foro Sol in CDMX, was sold in record time. Less than 45 minutes. This is how they decided to continue with the concerts that could represent a record today.

The second date, March 26, was sold out until the last ticket. Not a corner was left free of the immense stadium that was once the home of the Diablos Rojos baseball team. It is expected, for the time being, approximately 200 thousand people between all dates.

The last date was opened on March 24, 2022, becoming the first to be held within the Mexican capital. Completely exhausted too, sorry to give you the bad news, but there is a good one, because they announced a fourth date until May 7.

Tickets are on sale through the Ticketmaster system, by telephone, its website, or at the ticket offices of the Palacio de los Deportes, in Mexico City, and at established places in shopping malls, shops, etc.

