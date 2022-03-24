Natacha de Crombrugghe: Police continue their search two months after her disappearance

Two months after her disappearance, the search for Belgian tourist Natacha de Crombrugghe, in the Colca Valley, Caylloma province, Arequipa region, has not stopped and she is in charge of 30 police officers, who also search for the 14-year-old teenager Kevin Ramos, who fell into the waters of the Colca River on 25 January.

Colonel PNP Luis Pacheco, head of the Arequipa Police Region, reported that the troops are continuing the search, but in areas that have not been toured before.

THE SEARCH WILL CONTINUE

This week, the rescue groups went out to explore areas of the Colca Valley that were not inspected before, the official said, adding that work will continue in the following days. In addition, he said that in the coming days a criminal investigation team will be transferred to the Colca Valley as they do not rule out any hypotheses.

DISAPPEARANCE OF NATACHA DE CROMBRUGGHE

The tourist Natacha de Crombrugghe disappeared on January 24, after leaving the hotel where she was staying in the Cabanaconde district, with the intention of touring the Colca.

The last people to see Natacha de Crombrugghe were a woman dedicated to selling alfalfa for animals and a truck driver in the sector known as the San Miguel Pampa , in the district of Cabanaconde. The two revealed that they had seen a woman with tied hair wearing black clothes, something that coincided with the missing woman.

The news of the disappearance was covered very closely by the media in Belgium and other countries. In February, the tourist's parents arrived in Arequipa to help search for their daughter, however, they returned to their country after several days of searching. During their stay in Arequipa, they shared this message on a local radio station.

“To the many people who are mobilizing and working tirelessly to find Natacha: the guides and the official police and all the volunteers who are looking for her in Cabanaconde and the Colca Canyon but also in Belgium, where Natacha's friends conducted investigations and brought a lot of useful information to the police”.

KEVIN RAMOS DISAPPEARANCE

The teenager Kevin Ramos fell into the waters of the Colca River on January 25 in circumstances that are the subject of investigation. The family said that the child would have fallen into the flowing waters of the river, this after going to the Chacapi bridge in Yanque, in Caylloma, along with four other people who would be his friends. Faced with this situation they themselves search for the tributary in order to find his body.

A few days later, black sneakers were found and the youngest is being searched on the banks, left and right banks, but the finding has been unsuccessful.

“There are many garments in the river. We found briefs, polo shirts, t-shirts, divers, coats, flip-flops; but none were my brother's. Until we saw a black shoe, that was it,” said Kevin's brother.

“I want to find my brother's body, that's all I ask, to give him a Christian burial,” he concluded.

KEEP READING