Video: With Diego Valoyes goal, Talleres won his first victory in the Professional League Cup

With the help of Cartagena striker Diego Valoyes, Talleres de Córdoba scored his first three points in a home match for the current Argentine Professional League Cup.

At the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, Talleres de Córdoba beat Godoy Cruz 2-1 on date 7 of zone 1 of the Argentine first division tournament. The T took advantage with Ignacio Méndez's goal at 25′ and although the visit was tied in the 40th minute by Uruguayan striker Salomón Rodríguez, Diego Valoyes appeared at 77′ to reverse the actions and put his team in the lead in the closing of the match.

The 25-year-old Bolivian attacker was not called up this time by coach Reinaldo Rueda to wear the Colombia team jersey in the last two Conmebol qualifying matches heading to Qatar 2022 against Bolivia and Venezuela, but recorded his second consecutive goal in the year after he will make the club Güemes in the thirtieth finals of the 2022 Copa Argentina on March 16.

This goal by Valoyes meant the first victory for Talleres in the Professional League Cup and allowed him to get out of the bottom of the table, as he was fourteenth in zone 1 with 2 points and now he is twelfth with 5 units added.

Three goals for, six against and a record of four defeats, two draws and one victory are the current letter of introduction to the Cordoba squad in which, apart from Valoyes, Colombian footballers Rafael Pérez and Émerson Batalla also play.

This was the Colombian's definition for the final 2-1 in Córdoba after first intentionally settling a right to the closest post of goalkeeper Juan Espinola after receiving a filtered pass from teammate Christian Oliva:

So were the other two goals of the engagement:

Ignacio Mendez (Min. 25′), assist by Hector Fertoli. Header of the Argentine midfielder after receiving a corner kick center:

Salomón Rodríguez (Min. 40′), assist by Franco Negri. Headbutt of the Uruguayan ram who received a cross on the left side of the court before the partial whistle:

It should be noted that Valoyes was the initialist with Cartagena central defender Rafael Pérez in the 4-2-3-1 scheme proposed by coach Javier Marcelo Gandolfi on March 22.

Pérez started the 90th minute, while Valoyes left the field in the 88th minute to enter midfielder Cristian Ludueña in order to secure the result at home.

Valoyes has played in three of the seven dates of the tournament of the first half of Argentina after participating with the Colombia national team on February 1 against Argentina in the 1-0 defeat against albiceleste. With the desired continuity, he hopes to continue improving his records to regain the level that led him to be the best foreign footballer of the season in Argentina, as happened in the 2021 Professional Football League.

Now, Talleres is preparing to debut in form in the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores Cup and while its rivals are known in the pending draw this Friday, March 25, it has seven pending matches in the domestic league and at least one more in the 2022 Copa Argentina.

On Sunday, April 3, Talleres will visit Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata for the 8th date of the League Cup, while it will play its single match for Copa Argentina with a date yet to be defined against Chaco For Ever.

