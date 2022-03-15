Video: A policeman from Córdoba stole a toy from a kiosk and was filmed

A kiosk located in Sarmiento Park in the city of Córdoba was the scene of the reprehensible actions of a policeman who took advantage of a neglect of the who was attending to him and stole a toy of the popular Japanese anime Dragon Ball from a kiosk in view of a security camera .

The incident occurred last Friday, around 7.30 pm, in a shop located near one of the carriages located on Deodoro Roca Avenue, and between two dining venues. However, the images were released in the last few hours and went viral on social networks.

The uniformed man, who was carrying his statutory weapon, was filmed by a security camera located inside the premises. The images expose the methodology he used to remove the object without arousing suspicion from those present. While the kiosk on duty attended another customer, the Cordovan policeman changed the place of the product to leave it outside the employee's visual range and then take it from one moment to another. Meanwhile, he made minor purchases to mislead a little more.

“He bought a ticket for a baby, four gum and a loose cigarette,” said the owner of the kiosk where tickets for the caraise are purchased, in dialogue with El Doce.

According to the merchant's testimony, the agent seemed to have seen the product to be stolen. “The Dragon Ball doll was worth 1,200 pesos. We made the complaint at the 4th Police Station of the Park and they came to review the videos,” said the owner.

The moment when a policeman in Córdoba steals a toy from a kiosk.

Meanwhile, other police officers are robbed, also on camera, with episodes such as the audacious outburst suffered by a Federal Police officer dressed in civilian clothes who was aboard a Sarmiento train formation at Flores station.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 9 of this month. According to the footage obtained from the railroad's security cameras, the criminal entered his body through the window of one of the cars and stole the cell phone from the hand of a man who was riding in the first seat. This is a “kangaroo” robbery, a recurrent criminal maneuver at railway stations.

Surprised by what happened, the passenger got off the train that had not yet started and began to chase the thief, who was speeding away through the station facilities. However, the sequence of the outburst and the subsequent escape attempt was warned by the staff of the Trains Seguros Command, which belongs to Trenes Argentinos, and the police personnel on the scene were informed to intervene immediately.

After a brief persecution, the criminal was apprehended by the troops and the phone recovered and returned to its owner. The case for the robbery was in charge of the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 55.

A similar situation had occurred in January, when another outburst of a policeman traveling on the Roca train went viral. In the same way, the thief snatched the phone from a City Police officer.

