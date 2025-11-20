“Hey, che”: así empieza, en español y en inglés, la novela argentina que ganó el Premio Nacional en Estados Unidos

Gabriela Cabezón Cámara y la traductora Robin Myers agradecieron el premio este miércoles en Nueva York.

La noche del miércoles fue pura emoción: en Nueva York se fallaban los Premios Nacionales de literatura y una autora argentina, Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, estaba entre los cinco finalistas para la categoría Literatura Traducida. Su novela, que en castellano se llama Las niñas del naranjel, trata de la conquistas, de una monja española que se descubre varón, se hace militar y se viene a América -es una historia real- y del encuentro con la cultura de este continente a partir de dos nenas guaraníes. Cabezón Cámara tenía competidores fuertes, como la francesa Neige Sinno con su tremendo libro Triste tigre, que cuenta y piensa la historia de cómo su padrastro la violó entre los 6,7 años y los 12. Pero cuando la presentadora leyó el nombre ganador, dijo, en inglés, el título de la novela argentina: We are green and trembling. Abrazos.

Cabezón subió al escenario de la mano de su traductora, Robin Myers, que también es ganadora del National Book Award junto con ella. No tuvo un trabajo fácil: Las niñas del naranjel es un libro de una escritura delicada y cierta invención lingüística.

Aquí están los comienzos de ambas versiones. La niña que fue monja le habla a su tía, la madre superiora de cuyo convento huyó.

Las niñas del naranjel (español)

"Las niñas del naranjel", una historia americana.

Tía querida:

Soy inocente y tan a imagen y semejanza de Dios como cualquiera, como todos, no obstante haber sido grumete, tendero y soldado, más antes —antes— niñita en tu falda. “Hija”, “hijita”, llamábasme y ni aun hoy, creo, ni aun con mis hombros militares ni con mi bigotillo ni con mis callosas manos armadas de espada llamaríasme de modo otro. Tía, te diría si pudiera, ¿vives aún? Yo así lo creo y creo que me esperas para heredarme lo que es tuyo, lo que fue nuestro, ese convento de San Sebastián el Antiguo que mandó a construir tu abuelo, el padre del padre de mi padre, el marqués don Sebastián Erauso y Pérez Errázuriz de Donostia. Dáselo a otra y, te lo ruego, sigue leyéndome.

Has de saber que he aprendido a contar historias y llevo cosas de acá para allá, soy arriero; te sorprendo, ¿verdad? Y canto y, si es menester, cazo en el camino y llego, entrego mi carga que no es mía, es siempre de otro la carga del arriero, y cobro mis reales y vuélvome a hacer lo que prefiero: contemplo los árboles y las lianas, ramas flexibles y largas raíces del aire, se hacen red a la manera de los pescadores o no, no, más bien a la de las arañas, de una multitud de arañas que pusiéranse a tejer las unas arriba y abajo y adentro de las otras, ay, verdes e inmensas y trémulas, tan trémulas como todo lo que vive, mi adorada, como vos y yo las plantas, y también sus lagartos y la selva entera que, tengo que contártelo hasta que lo entiendas, es un animal hecho de muchos. Para atravesarla no es posible andar al modo de las personas; no hay caminos ni líneas rectas, la selva te hace su arcilla, te forma con forma de sí misma y ya vuelas insecto, ya saltas mono, y ya reptas serpiente. Estás viendo que no es tan raro que yo, que fui tu niña amada, sea hoy, si quieres, tu primogénito americano: no ya la priora que soñaste, ni el noble fruto de la noble simiente de nuestra estirpe, tu niña es un respetado arriero, un hombre de paz. Y, en la selva, un animalito de dos, tres o cuatro patas junto a los otros, los que son míos y suyo soy, un animalito al fin que sube y que baja y trepa y rodea y salta y se cuelga de las lianas y se embriaga del perfume venenoso de las trepadoras voraces y las flores diminutas de pétalos tan frágiles que apenas resisten la más leve brisa, que se doblan bajo el peso de las gotas, todo está siempre goteando aquí, y de las mariposas que tienen, te gustaría tanto verlas, el tamaño del puño de un hombre grande, más grandes que mis manos son, más grandes que mis manos de soldado, tía, ¿sabrás que me han hecho alférez y me han dado medallas? Pero eso no fue en la selva.

—¿Con quién hablás, vos, che, Yvypo Amboae?

—Antonio. He venido de tierras lejanas. No extrañas. Extrañas son éstas. Y no hablaba, escribía, Mitãkuña.

—No, che. Extraña vos. Todo el día reñe’ẽ, reñe’ẽ, hablando vos, solo, che.

—¿Mba’érepa?

—¿Qué dices, Michī?

—Que por qué, te pregunta, por qué hablás solo vos, che.

—Le estoy escribiendo una carta a mi tía. Mirad, ésta es la pluma, ésta la tinta y estas de aquí son las palabras. ¿Queréis que os lea?

—Te vengo escuchando hace horas a vos. Mentiras decís a tu tía. ¿Dónde es tu tía?

—Lejos, en España. Cállate un ratito, Mitãkuña, déjame seguir escribiendo: eso no fue en esta selva...

We are green and trembling (inglés)

"We are green and trembling", la versión en inglés.

My beloved aunt,

I am as innocent and forged in the image and likeness of God as any other, as every other, though I have been a cabin boy, shopkeeper, and soldier, and before then, long before, a small girl at your skirts. “Daughter,” “little daughter,” so did you call me, and not even now, not even with my martial shoulders and my mustache and my calloused sword-wielding hands, would you think to describe me otherwise. Dear aunt, I would ask you if I could, are you still alive? For I believe you are, and I believe you are waiting to bestow upon me what is yours, what was ours; the convent of Saint Sebastián el Antiguo, whose construction was commanded by your grandfather, the father of the father of my father, the Marquis Don Sebastián Erauso y Pérez Errázuriz de Donostia. Give it to some other girl, and, I beg of you, pray do keep reading these words.

You must know that I’ve become a teller of tales, and that I carry things to and fro, for I am a muleteer, which I suspect will surprise you. And I sing, and, should the need arise along the way, I hunt, and I arrive and deliver my cargo, which is not my own, as the cargo of a muleteer is never his own, and I collect my coins and return to doing what I wish; I behold the trees and vines, the long and flexible roots of the air; they become a net, like the nets cast by fishermen, or no, like webs spun by spiders, rather, throngs of spiders engrossed in their weaving, some above and some below and some within the others, oh, green and vast and aquiver, aquiver like all living things, my beloved, like you and I and all the plants, like the lizards and the entire jungle, which, as I must tell you again and again until you understand, is an animal made of many others. It cannot be traversed on foot as people do; there are no paths or straight lines, the jungle makes its clay of you, it shapes you with its own shape, and now you fly, an insect, you clamber, a monkey, you slither, a snake. As you can see, it is not so strange that I, once your beloved little girl, should be today your firstborn American son; no longer the prioress you dreamed of, nor the noble fruit of the noble seed of our lineage, your little girl is now a respected muleteer, a man of peace. And in the jungle, a creature of two, three, or four legs alongside the others, who are mine as I am theirs, a creature, after all, that darts up and down and scales and encloses and leaps and swings on vines and tipples the poisonous venom of the voracious tendrils and the tiny flowers with petals so fragile that they can scarcely weather the faintest breeze, buckling under the weight of mere droplets, for all things are always dripping here, and the butterflies—how you would love the sight of them!—as large as the fist of a large man, larger than my own hands, larger than my soldier hands, beloved aunt; for did you know I have been named a second lieutenant and strung with medals? Yet that was not in the jungle …

Hey, che, who do you speak to, stranger, Yvypo Amboae?”

“Antonio. My name is Antonio. I come from distant lands, not strange ones. These lands are strange. And I wasn’t speaking but writing, Mitãkuña.”

“You are strange, che. All day talking and talking, reñe’ẽ, reñe’ẽ, reñe’ẽ, talking to yourself.”

“Mba’érepa?”

“What was that, Michī?”

“She asks you why, why do you talk to yourself.”

“I am writing a letter to my aunt. Look, you two, this is a quill, this is ink, and these are words. Would you like to hear them?”

“I hear you for hours. Lies you speak, Yvypo Amboae, lies to your aunt. Where is your aunt?”

“Far away, in Spain. Be still a while, Mitãkuña, and let me keep writing. Yet that was not in the jungle …”