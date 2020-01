View this post on Instagram

This was truly another great time of my life, the picture above is of me and James Hetfeild outside the Motorbreath alley at the Orion festival a few years back, it was a great time for myself for James and for the bands as all as all of the attendees that were able to make it lots of cars lots of music from Metallica to the red hot chili peppers you name it and they were pretty much there, I didn’t no that it would be the last one, I express my gratitude to James the rest of Metallica The promoters Q-Prime, C3 and all of the people that showed up to support it, I think for the most part all that attended would agree, sadly it’s highly unlikely that this will ever happened again, by the way I got to keep giant final poster that said Motorbreath alley that I believe was designed by James Het field and Dennis Mcphal