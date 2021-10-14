World Triathlon Board approves the first dates of the 2022 calendar

Get the diaries ready - the 2022 World Triathlon season is set to be stacked full of blue-carpet action and entertainment once again. The Executive Board of World Triathlon has approved the first events of the 2022 season, with classic World Triathlon cities returning as hosts and some exciting new names added to the list. The new season of the World Triathlon Championship Series will finish with the Championship Finals in Abu Dhabi, with five stops added to next year’s calendar plus the two races in 2021. Eleven World Triathlon Cups are already planned and Andorra will return as host of the World Triathlon Winter Championships.

The five events confirmed as part of the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series - after Hamburg launched the new season in September and with Abu Dhabi hosting the last leg of the top tier event in November - start in familiar fashion: The best in the world will get the year underway once again over the Olympic distance in Yokohama in May, June will see them return to Leeds’ Roundhay Park for a new sprint-distance challenge, then it is on to Montreal for the second edition of the new fast and furious, two-day elimination format.

Hamburg (sprint distance) will again host in July, while the central Chinese city of Chengdu steps up to host an Olympic-distance World Triathlon Championship Series event for the first time in October.

2022 will see two World Triathlon Championships awarding the sport’s most prestigious prizes, with Abu Dhabi crowning the World Triathlon and Para Triathlon Champions, while the Montreal weekend will see the Sprint and Relay World titles awarded.

A full schedule of World Triathlon Cups includes an inaugural stop in Bergen, Norway, where the success of Olympic Champion Kristian Blummenfelt is sure to bring a celebratory air to the region’s debut as a host of World Triathlon racing.

The Welsh city of Swansea will host a stop on the World Triathlon Para Series for the first time in August and, after a fantastic debut on the World Triathlon circuit in 2021, Andorra will be the location of the World Triathlon Winter Championships for the second consecutive year in February. “I am absolutely thrilled with the new calendar, it’s a perfect mix between new additions to our portfolio of events, classic races across the world and more para triathlon venues to give all our athletes opportunities to perform at their best,” said World Triathlon President and IOC member, Marisol Casado.

Here are the dates already confirmed:

2022 World Triathlon Championship Series:

September 2021 - Hamburg, GER

November 2021 - Abu Dhabi, UAE

14-15 May Yokohama, JPN

11-12 Jun Leeds, GBR

25-26 Jun Montreal, CAN

9-10 Jul Hamburg, GER

22-23 Oct Chengdu, CHN

Abu Dhabi, UAE (Championship Series Final)

Mixed Relay:

11-12 Jun Leeds, UK

25-26 Jun Montreal, CAN – World Championships

9-10 Jul Hamburg, GER

World Triathlon Cup:

12-13 March - Miyazaki, JPN

30 April - 1 May - Haeundae KOR

7-8 May - Osaka, JPN

28-29 May Arzachena, ITA

18-19 Jun - Huatulco, MEX

27-28 Aug - Bergen, NOR

3-4 Sept - Valencia, ESP

10-11 Sept - Karlovy Vary, CZE

24-25 Sept - Weihai, CHN

1-2 Oct - Tongyeong, KOR

29-30 Oct - Miyazaki, JPN

Para Triathlon:

14-15-May Yokohama, JPN – World Triathlon Para Series

11-12 Jun Besancon, FRA – World Triathlon Para Cup

18-19 Jun - A Coruna, ESP – World Triathlon Para Cup

6-7 Aug Swansea, GBR World Triathlon Para Series

Abu Dhabi, UAE - World Championships

Winter Triathlon:

5-6 Feb Andorra, AND – Winter Triathlon World Championships

The 2022 calendar will also include major events like the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (UK) on 30-31 July, while Munich will host the European Championships on August 13-14. Hangzhou (China) will host the 2022 Asian Games in September, and Birmingham (USA) the World Games in July.

Please note that the above calendar is not final, with more events to be announced in the coming weeks.

Continuing with last season’s revamped live triathlon coverage, the world’s home for on-demand multisports action TriathlonLIVE.tv continues to bring the best of the action to desktops, tablets and smartphones. The streaming platform will once again offer all subscribers the chance to watch the races live and on-demand, as well as enjoy countless hours of extra content, exclusive interviews, behind the scenes videos and stacks more triathlon coverage!

