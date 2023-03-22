International School Sport Federation (ISF) and China School Sports Federation (FSSC) team up to host global events for the youth

Belgium Brussels. (March 21, 2023) - The International School Sport Federation (ISF) and he China School Sports Federation (FSSC) are proud to announce the signature of the 2024/2026/2028 ISF Football World Cup in China, when the signing ceremony was held during the ISF Executive Committee Meeting in Brussels.

The signature was witnessed by H.E Ambassador CAO Zhongming, the Counselor Mr. ZHENG Baoguo from Chinese side and by ISF Executive members from ISF Side. The two entities signed an agreement that will see ISF and FSSC work together to host three sessions of ISF Football World cup for athletes under the age of 18-years-old from across the globe in the years of 2024, 2026 and 2028.

“The collaboration between ISF and FSSC is a unique opportunity to share expertise and to combine efforts for global youth sport and educational promotion and strengthening Olympics values”. - Laurent Petrynka ISF President.