PRESS RELEASE - Cali 2021 Celebrates 100-Day Countdown with Official Medal Presentation

Cali 2021 presents the medal

“Fly high, the world is yours” is the inspirational message engraved on each medal that athletes will receive during the first Junior Pan American Games of Cali-Valle 2021.

The birth of a new generation of stars will take place in Cali and throughout the Valle del Cauca in Colombia where 3,500 athletes from 41 countries will arrive ready to compete and reach new heights.

CALI, COLOMBIA (August 17, 2021) — Young athletes throughout the Americas now know the prize that awaits when they top the podium at Cali 2021 following the unveiling of the Official Medals during the 100-Day Countdown celebration to the first Junior Pan American Games in history.

The spectacular countdown event was held in the plaza of the Miguel Calero hockey coliseum at the Pan American Sports Complex where a new monument featuring the “Cali Ciudad Deportiva” letters was also revealed.

The countdown celebration and medal reveal mark the beginning of the final stretch of preparations for the Games. The occasion also showcased the talent, creativity and sense of belonging that the city has to offer, exemplified by the medal design inspired by the vibrant life and history of the region.

The medals feature the logo of the Games supported by wings that represent the various bird species found throughout Cali and the Valle del Cauca. With about 1,900 total species, of which 1,025 live in the Valle del Cauca, Colombia is a country renowned for its wide variety of birds.

Cali 2021 Medal

The wings of these marvelous animals are now immortalized in one of the greatest symbols of the Games where a new generation of athletes will learn how to spread their own wings to reach the unforgettable heights of the podium. Despite two years of uncertainty, these Games will also represent the rebirth of the continent like the legendary phoenix.

The symbolism of the bird continues on the side of the medals with the engraving “Fly high, the world is yours”. It’s a timeless message that organizers hope inspires all of the young athletes throughout the Americas to continue their search for greatness.

The Cali 2021 medals are the result of more than a year of hard work to develop the one-of-a-kind design. Although many versions were presented, it was clear in every evaluation that the companies that sent proposals were all committed to respecting the environment and ensuring a sustainable approach to the creation of the medals.

In total, 1,910 gold, silver and bronze medals will be produced to be given to the top 3 finishers in each event at the Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games. The gold medalists in each event will also earn direct qualification to the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

