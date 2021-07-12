HomeNewsEspañol
IOC Underlines Crucial Relationship With World Games

(ATR) The IOC could be looking to distance itself from SportAccord in light of last week.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

(ATR)The World Games are crucial to the Olympic Movement, according to IOCsports directorKit McConnell.

Speaking on behalf of IOC president Thomas Bach, McConnell addressedthe annual general meeting of the International World Games Association in Sochi last week.

"Our plan is to work together and to include the World Games in the Olympic Movement in favor of our athletes and our IFs," McConnell told the 37 IWGA member federations.

"We look forward to joining you on your journey to Wroclaw 2017 and Birmingham four years later.

"We intend to be a key partner in building the value of your sports and the World Games."

McConnell echoed comments made at the opening of the meeting byJose Perurena, president of the IWGA and International Canoe Federation,

Perurena was also elected a member of theASOIF Council last week in Sochi.

The AGM took placeat the 2015 SportAccord Convention World Sport & Business Summit.

During his opening remarks on April 20, SportAccord president Marius Vizer directly and harshly criticized the IOC and Olympic Agenda 2020.

"Mr. President, stop blocking the SportAccord strategy in its mission to identify and organize competitions and multi-sport Games," Vizer said as he addressed Bach.

"Do not interfere in the autonomy of the sport organizations," he added, noting that SportAccord is "the unique platform that unites all of the international federations."

Fallout and reaction from Vizer's comments dominated most of the news at the convention.Almost all 28 summer sports federations, minus judo, adopted statements supporting the IOC and casted doubt over their future with SportAccord.

Since its founding in 1981, the IWGA has fallen under the patronage of the IOC.

The World Games are organized every four years and feature sports, or disciplines and events within a sport, that are not contested at the Olympic Games.

During his speech, McConnell referred to recommendation six of Olympic Agenda 2020 whichadvises the IOC and IWGA to "closely cooperate regardingthe sports program composition and their respective evaluations."

McConnell said this recommendation highlights the growing value of the World Games.

"In Wroclaw 2017, we will have a strong presence on the ground to see your sports taking place," he added.

"In every one of the other initiatives the IOC undertakes in terms of communication and partnership we will reflect our relationship with the World Games and the IWGA.

"We will equally involve The World Games in each of our athletes' programs."

Another program offered to the IWGA is the IOC's new Olympic Channel.

Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of the Olympic Broadcasting Services, also addressed the AGM and said, "The Olympic Channel will be available for the whole sports community.

"The World Games and its sports are important for us, because we see them as a laboratory for the Olympic Games.

He added, "For me, the World Games events typify a shift in the way society views active participation in sport.

"We need to document this shift, with your help.

"This channel will be an open forum for you to promote and to share the excitement of the World Games' sports."

The 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, Poland on July 20.

Written byNicole Bennett

For general comments or questions,click here.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics isAroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

