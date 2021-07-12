HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
IOC

IOC Reaches Nepal NOC President

(ATR)&nbsp;Contact has been made with Nepal sports officials in the aftermath of the disastrous earthquake.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021
A military personnel hoists the Nepal national flag during the flag raising ceremony at the Olympic village in London on July 25, 2012, two days before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games 2012. AFP PHOTO / Saeed Khan (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/GettyImages)
A military personnel hoists the Nepal national flag during the flag raising ceremony at the Olympic village in London on July 25, 2012, two days before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games 2012. AFP PHOTO / Saeed Khan (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/GettyImages)

(ATR)The IOC tells Around the Rings that Nepal NOC presidentDhurba Bahadur Pradhan isdoing as well as can be expected in the aftermath of a massive earthquake that hit Nepal on April 25.

"He is okay," a spokesperson for the IOC says.

"And of course, we have told the NOC, when the time is right we will help rebuild sporting infrastructure."

A delegation from the IOC, including IOC president Thomas Bach, is in Vanuatu for the remainder of the week and will then finish up a trip to New Zealand on May 6.

The Nepal NOC was formed in 1962 and officially recognized by the IOC in 1963.

On Thursday, headlines out of Nepal were dominated by the story of two survivors rescued fromthe rubble of buildings in Kathmandu.

Fifteen-year-old Pemba Lamatold BBC News that during the five days after the quake, he survived by drinking water from wet clothes and eating clarified butter.

The second survivor, a woman officials believe is in her 20s, was pulled from a collapsed block where she had been trapped alongside three bodies.

According to BBC News, officials say Saturday's 7.8-magnitude quake inured some 11, 000 people. CNN reports that the death toll has topped 5,500.

Several Nepalese athletes were in Suzhou, China for the 2015 World Table Tennis Championships, which began on April 26, the day after the massive quake hit Nepal.

Thomas Weikert, president of the International Table Tennis Federation,spoke with members of the Nepalese team on Sunday to express his condolences.

The delegation of athletes from Nepal did not qualify to remain in competition at the championships this week.

Niva Shrestha, a representative of the Canadian Paralympic Committee whose family is from Nepal, helped set up a fund for relief efforts in the country.

Over the next 32 days, Shrestha hopes to raise at least $8,000 for the "Nepal Earthquake Fund."Click here to donate.

Written byNicole Bennett

For general comments or questions,click here.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics isAroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRNepalNational Olympic CommitteeNOCearthquakequakeaftershockIOCSochiLondon201220141988medalathleteChinaIndiapresidentDhurba Bahadur Pradhan

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil