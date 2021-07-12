HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
"Good People" Aboard Rio 2016 Says IOC Games Director

(ATR) Gilbert Felli tells Around the Rings the quality of people now working for Rio 2016 is one of the most encouraging signs seen by the IOC Coordination Commission this week.

Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) IOC Executive Director for the Olympic Games Gilbert Felli tells Around the Rings the quality of people now working for Rio 2016 is one of the most encouraging signs seen by IOC inspectors this week.

"The organizing committee has gone out to staff the organization with good people coming on board so the structure is taking shape," he told ATR shortly before boarding his flight out of Rio.

"We’re also seeing a continuation of the good relationship between the different stakeholders, the three levels of government and the organizing committee."

Felli and his Coordination Commission colleagues were in the 2016 host city for their second official inspection of Games works and first since May of 2010.

The 18-member delegation wrapped up its three-day visit Thursday with meetings and a press conference after spending the bulk of Wednesday on site visits.

The tour included the Transcarioca transit line, a water treatment facility, Rio's new city operations center and a glimpse at two competition venues now under renovation.

IOC members donned hard hats while at Maracana stadium, site for ceremonies and the football final, as well as the Sambodromo, host of archery and the end of the Olympic marathon.

Organizers also chose the occasion to announce the stage for golf’s first Olympic tournament since 1904, a new course rather than one of the two private 18-hole courses already in existence in Rio.

"Now the masterplan of the different sports competitions is finalized, so we know where every sport will be for the Games in 2016," Felli told ATR.

"We believe the course is going to be a key legacy for Rio as it’s going to be in the middle of the Barra zone like most of the Olympic Village."

IOC members also found time to help inaugurate a new sports school and to hear presentations on Rio’s social housing program, an initiative allowing for some units to be used during the Games prior to residents moving in.

Like the Co Comm’s last inspection, the infrastructural overhaul the host city must undergo to stage the Olympics in just over five years’ time dominated the week’s agenda, including transportation improvements and additional accommodation.

"We know at this stage we have to monitor very closely all the development of every aspect of the construction plans," Felli said, citing his satisfaction over the creation of APO, an organization now overseeing the federal government’s role in Games preparations.

"They will be able in the coming weeks to finalize the metrics of responsibility between themselves, and that’s a good thing."

According to Felli, recent developments on the marketing front also bode well for Rio.

"They have been able already on the commercial aspect to fish for two big sponsors," he said.

"They’ve got plans for some other ones to come, so it gives them some confidence on the financial aspect."

Led by Moroccan IOC member Nawal El Moutawakel, the Coordination Commission will return to Rio next June and will begin twice-a-year meetings after the London Olympics.

Written by Matthew Grayson.

