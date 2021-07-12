Anti-Olympics Poll Fails to Rattle Annecy 2018 Chief

(ATR) Annecy 2018 CEO Charles Beigbeder tells Around the Rings he is unfazed about a public opinion poll that suggests 50 percent of residents in the Alpine town oppose the Olympic bid.

A survey by the National Opinion Way Institute for ODS Radio in Annecy reveals that half of all the town's inhabitants are against the Olympics, including 26 percent saying the bid plan is "very unfavorable". Only 49 percent favor the bid proposal.

Annecy critics say their figures show even less appetite to host the Olympics than the results of the IOC poll conducted in December, indicating 51 percent support, and confirm the growing local opposition to the bid.

"We are aware of the results of this survey conducted by a media organization [at the end of May]," Beigbeder told ATR Tuesday.

"We have also commissioned our own independent, extensive and robust research recently which shows public support is on the rise: 67 per cent in Annecy, rising to 78 per cent amongst the youth, the focus of Annecy's bid and the IOC's vision."

He added: "Our research also showed very strong support regionally,88 per cent, and nationally, 91 percent."

But anti-Olympics lobbyists claim Annecy 2018's survey showing 67 percent local support disguises the true opposition of Annecy’s residents.

They noted that French newspaper L'Equipe last week revealed that this poll result was generated not from Annecy but from a survey of the geographical territories of Savoie and Haute-Savoie.

Beigbeder is nonplussed by the argument. He claims Annecy's poll was fairly conducted and shows the true picture of backing for the bid that he says will regenerate the winter sports landscape in the region, should Annecy win the 2018 contest at next month's IOC Session.

"We believe we have a bid that will help develop winter sports in the city, region, nation, continent and the rest of the world," he said.

"Our experience is that a strong majority of the region and France is fully behind us and driving the team, backed by the highest levels of government, world-class athletes and major business, on to Durban."

Written by Mark Bisson