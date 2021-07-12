HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
IOC

Anti-Olympics Poll Fails to Rattle Annecy 2018 Chief

(ATR) Annecy 2018 CEO Charles Beigbeder tells Around the Rings he is unfazed about a public opinion poll that suggests 50 percent of residents in the Alpine town oppose the Olympic bid.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) Annecy 2018 CEO Charles Beigbeder tells Around the Rings he is unfazed about a public opinion poll that suggests 50 percent of residents in the Alpine town oppose the Olympic bid.

A survey by the National Opinion Way Institute for ODS Radio in Annecy reveals that half of all the town's inhabitants are against the Olympics, including 26 percent saying the bid plan is "very unfavorable". Only 49 percent favor the bid proposal.

Annecy critics say their figures show even less appetite to host the Olympics than the results of the IOC poll conducted in December, indicating 51 percent support, and confirm the growing local opposition to the bid.

"We are aware of the results of this survey conducted by a media organization [at the end of May]," Beigbeder told ATR Tuesday.

"We have also commissioned our own independent, extensive and robust research recently which shows public support is on the rise: 67 per cent in Annecy, rising to 78 per cent amongst the youth, the focus of Annecy's bid and the IOC's vision."

He added: "Our research also showed very strong support regionally,88 per cent, and nationally, 91 percent."

But anti-Olympics lobbyists claim Annecy 2018's survey showing 67 percent local support disguises the true opposition of Annecy’s residents.

They noted that French newspaper L'Equipe last week revealed that this poll result was generated not from Annecy but from a survey of the geographical territories of Savoie and Haute-Savoie.

Beigbeder is nonplussed by the argument. He claims Annecy's poll was fairly conducted and shows the true picture of backing for the bid that he says will regenerate the winter sports landscape in the region, should Annecy win the 2018 contest at next month's IOC Session.

"We believe we have a bid that will help develop winter sports in the city, region, nation, continent and the rest of the world," he said.

"Our experience is that a strong majority of the region and France is fully behind us and driving the team, backed by the highest levels of government, world-class athletes and major business, on to Durban."

Written by Mark Bisson

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Cómo hacer casas a través del sistema de encastrado en el que se usan “ladrillos” de madera

Pasó 18 años prófugo por un homicidio y en 2018 intentó asesinar a un vecino: la violenta historia del hombre detenido cuando fue a vacunarse

Pipas de metanfetamina: qué hay detrás del alarmante hallazgo en una cueva del rey de las fiestas clandestinas de la comunidad china

Aprueban túneles para carros Tesla en La Florida

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

Vacunación en Ecatepec de 30 a 39 años: fechas, sedes y requisitos

“¿Dónde he escuchado eso?”: Chumel Torres comparó el gobierno de AMLO con el presidente de Cuba

Cablebus en fotos: CDMX inaugura el teleférico más grande de América Latina

TELESHOW

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

Andrea Legarreta cumple 50 años: así la celebraron en “Hoy”

El pasado mediático de una participante de La Voz: ya había ganado un concurso televisivo de canto

La mamá de Lionel Messi reveló la extraña cábala que cumplió la familia para ver la final de la Copa América

DEPORTES

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil

Internaron a la hija de 5 meses de Lautaro Martínez luego de sufrir un accidente doméstico

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam