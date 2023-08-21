IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Day 3 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Magical day for the United States

The final of the women’s 100 meters established Richardson as the fastest woman on the planet. Holloway won his third world gold in the 110 meters hurdles, Zango made history for his country and the men’s discus final was fought until the last throw.

Gonzalo Bonadeo

Por Gonzalo Bonadeo

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Jamaica completed the 100-meter podium with Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second and third place respectively
Jamaica completed the 100-meter podium with Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second and third place respectively

For the logic of High Performance sport, all medals have their value. Nobody should think they have the right to highlight a world title in a test of throws and jumps above a speed test.

However, we know that a world title in the 100 meters is worth more than any other in the world of athletics and its relationship with public opinion, audiences and businesses.

For that same reason, it can be said that this one in Budapest is a historic world championship for North American athletics that, together with the extraordinary final run today by Sha’Carri Richardson and yesterday’s extraordinary explosion of Noah Lyles among men, secured a double title that they last achieved in Helsinki almost 20 years ago.

The conquest of Richardson, 23, born in Dallas and inspired by the legendary Florence Griffith-Joyner, also had three distinctive aspects: she surpassed the Jamaican Jackson and Fraser-Pryce in full force, did so despite qualifying for the final by time and not by location in her series, and she managed to correct a trend of six Jamaican successes in the last eight world championships.

It was an almost perfect night for the United States. Minutes earlier, Grant Holloway won his third world title in 110 hurdles, making it clear that his defeat to Jamaican Parchment in the Tokyo Olympic final was a matter of a day that did not end up being ideal.

Holloway has now won three gold medals in consecutive world championships.
Holloway has now won three gold medals in consecutive world championships.

Pole vaulting made its debut in Budapest and the 12 female athletes who managed to pass the 4.65 meter mark qualified for the final. The Tokyo Olympic champion, Katie Moon, was positioned as the best of the day followed by Robeilys Peinado from Venezuela, who achieved her record best of the season.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm was categorical and achieved the fastest time in the semifinals of the 400 meters hurdles and will seek his third world title next Wednesday. August 23, will also consecrate a champion in the women’s 400 meters. Natalia Kaczmarek was the fastest of the semifinals that took place today with a time of 49.50 and will go in search of her first world title.

Day 4 will feature the final of high jump and 3000 meters with obstacles in men and disc throw and 1500 meters in women.

The Swede Stahl repeated the title he won in Doha 2019 and with a record of 71.46 meters he became champion in Budapest.
The Swede Stahl repeated the title he won in Doha 2019 and with a record of 71.46 meters he became champion in Budapest.

Not only for North American sports, 100 meters is dazzling. Something similar happens to us as well.

However, day three on Hungarian soil had magic from start to end.

With Zango, from Burkina Faso, winning the first world gold medal for his country in the final stage of the triple jump and with the Cubans Martinez and Nápoles confirming that nothing that happens socially, economically or politically will prevent that country’s sport from continuing to give birth to wonders.

The Swede Daniel Stahl demonstrated in the last attempt at the disc throw test that he is still in a position to take away some important throne from the Slovenian Ceh, who ended up losing an undefeated streak in Budapest that looked endless.

Temas Relacionados

World ChampionshipBudapest 2023World AthleticsSha’Carri Richardson

Recent Articles

Day 3 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Magical day for the United States

The final of the women's 100 meters established Richardson as the fastest woman on the planet. Holloway won his third world gold in the 110 meters hurdles, Zango made history for his country and the men's discus final was fought until the last throw.
Day 3 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Magical day for the United States

The triathlon tests delivered Olympic tickets and the Seine turned on the alarms again

The first rankings were defined in Paris; the water quality of the emblematic river did not exceed the analysis in the last two days, forced a duathlon format and increased doubts less than a year before the Games.
The triathlon tests delivered Olympic tickets and the Seine turned on the alarms again

Day 2 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Lyles, the great figure on another extraordinary day

On an action-packed night, the North American sprinter, two-time world champion in the 200, is now consecrated in the 100. Cheptegei won his third gold in consecutive world championships in the 10.000 meters and Katzberg unexpectedly won his first world title in hammer throw, at just 21 years old.
Day 2 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: Lyles, the great figure on another extraordinary day

Day 1 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: It’s not just records that fall in Budapest

Ryan Crouser was 5 cm away from breaking his own record, the United States surprised in the mixed 4×400 relay after Bol fell on the end. Hassan suffered the same fate, who, after a fall a few meters before the finish line, was unable to become champion of the 10,000 meters.
Day 1 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships: It’s not just records that fall in Budapest

Controversial change and reverse: when modification threatens the essence of sport

In search of greater safety, the FIH thought of modifying the short corner and announced the start of a series of tests. However, after a few days they decided to turn back. “We must protect the original features of the short corner,” said Tayyab Ikram, president of the FIH.
Controversial change and reverse: when modification threatens the essence of sport
MÁS NOTICIAS