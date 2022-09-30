LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Viernes 30 de Septiembre de 2022
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

Bach meets with new Italian Prime Minister over 2026 concerns

IOC says Meloni “offered her full support for successful Olympic Games” during an hour-long meeting Thursday during which the 2026 Games were top of the agenda

Jim Reindel

Por

Jim Reindel
30 de Septiembre de 2022


Thomas Bach is back in Italy. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President made his second trip in under two weeks to meet with the new, and first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

With the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympics on the horizon - now less than four years away - it was an important meeting to ensure that both the IOC and the Italian government set a course of co-operation in completing what still needs addressing for the upcoming Games.

Construction delays and the lack of support from key sponsors, have been identified as some of the issues that have raised concerns about the potential financial problems of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“These Games are very important for us. Italy is more than able to stage magnificent Games, and we want to impress the world again. You can count on us,” said the Prime Minister.

Italian authorities were in a holding pattern to name a new CEO due to the political uncertainty. However with the election now over, naming a new CEO of the organizing committee is of utmost importance.

“(The lack of a CEO) is becoming a pressing and urgent issue,” said Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò, who accompanied Bach to the hour long meeting with Meloni.

The President of the IOC thanked the Prime Minister for her support for sport within the Olympic Movement she has shown throughout her career.

“We are committed to a very close and trusted cooperation, to make these Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 a resounding success for Italy, and for the entire Olympic Movement,” said President Bach.

The 2026 Olympic committee signed on another local sponsor last week when Deloitte Italia pledged its support, joining Randstad and Esselunga.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Giorgia MeloniMilano-Cortina 2026Giovanni MalagòItalian Olympic CommitteeIOCThomas Bach

Recent Articles

Bach meets with new Italian Prime Minister over 2026 concerns

IOC says Meloni “offered her full support for successful Olympic Games” during an hour-long meeting Thursday during which the 2026 Games were top of the agenda

The United States Women’s Basketball Team is eyeing their fourth consecutive championship title

The U.S. is slated to break multiple records in the championship game against China which is set to be played October 1

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid obtains American citizenship but what jersey will he wear in Paris 2024?

The NBA superstar was born in Cameroon and was granted citizenship by France in July

Russian athletes will not receive special exemptions from Putin’s military operation

Several Russian athletes have been confirmed to have received summons to report to military registration as Putin called for the mobilization of 300,000 troops

PGA Tour files countersuit vs. LIV Golf

The move comes a day after Phil Mickelson removed himself from LIV’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour
MAS NOTICIAS