IOC confirms it will discuss the Guatemala case within two weeks

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed to Around The Rings that it will analyze the case of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) at its Executive Commission meeting in two weeks.

“We are fully aware of the various court decisions. The IOC Executive Board will be updated on this situation on the occasion of its next meeting, September 8 and 9,“ said a spokesman for the international Olympic body.

The source did not specify whether sanctions against the COG will be announced after the meeting, but the possibility is not ruled out, taking into account the warnings made by the IOC before the decision was made this Tuesday by the Constitutional Court of Guatemala.

That court confirmed the temporary protection invalidating the election of the current leaders of the COG, after the vote in favor of three of its five magistrates. The IOC expected the revocation of that regulation, considering it a violation of the Olympic Charter.

In a letter sent to the COG two weeks ago, the IOC raised its concerns.

“The IOC has been informed of the recent provisional decision made by the Constitutional Court regarding the Statutes and Regulations of the NOC of Guatemala, which, if confirmed, would prevent the NOC of Guatemala from complying with the Olympic Charter.

“Therefore, it is expected that this provisional decision will be lifted after the hearing no later than August 31, 2022 and otherwise there would be no other option but to refer it to the IOC Executive Board for appropriate action according to the Rule 27.9 of the Olympic Charter as already mentioned in our letter of July 1, 2022.

“We sincerely hope that reason prevails in the interest of the Olympic Movement and the athletes in Guatemala and we ask you to keep us informed of any other developments on this issue,” said the letter sent by James Mcleod, director of Committee Relations - National Olympics and Olympic Solidarity, to Gerardo Aguirre, president of the COG.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Women's Trap - Qualification Day 1 - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Waleska Soto of Guatemala in action REUTERS/Ann Wang

The IOC’s ignorance of the national Olympic body could mean that its athletes cannot represent their country in the Olympic cycle competitions leading up to Paris 2024. If they were allowed to compete, they would do so without the flag, the anthem and the national uniforms.

The IOC’s punishment could also mean that Guatemala would have to give up organizing the Central American Games, scheduled with Costa Rica, beginning on October 27.

These measures against Guatemalan sports worry veteran Guatemalan Olympic leader Willi Kaltschmitt, currently an honorary member of the IOC to which he was elected in 1988.

“I think that the resolution of the Constitutional Court had enough jurisprudence not to annul the statutes approved by the IOC. That is proven by the reasoning of the dissenting votes of the two justices,” Kaltschmitt told Around The Rings.

“The warning made by the IOC, and these tests, could lead to the sanctions that this case deserves. I am particularly concerned about the athletes and what may happen with the Central American Games,” he added. Kaltschmitt has been a member of the IOC Executive Board since 2012.

Kaltschmitt, a former baseball player and former boxing referee serving at various Olympic Games, and former AIBA World Championships, became an honorary member of the IOC at the end of 2019 on his 80th birthday, according to protocol. Coincidentally, his last role in the IOC was Director of Protocol.

Businessman, sports administrator, ambassador to Cuba from 1998 to 2000, and member of the Executive Board of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, Kaltschmitt was also involved in Guatemala’s rescue of the Central American Games in 1986. He is an honorary president of the Central American Sports Organization.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. Flag bearers Isabella Maegli of Guatemala and Juan Maegli of Guatemala lead their contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The problem that threatens to ignore the Guatemalan Olympic Committee began 10 months ago when the IOC disapproved of the elections held on October 9, 2021 due to various irregularities. The controversial votes were led by former soccer player Jorge Rodas, the only candidate.

Following the recent ruling by the Court, Rodas and his staff would assume the leadership of the COG, replacing the current executive committee headed by Gerardo Aguirre, who had been endorsed by the IOC and Panam Sports since March.

