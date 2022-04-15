French Olympic Committee calls for second vote on Emmanuel Macron

Afiches oficales de campaña del presidente francés y candidato a la reelección por el centrista Partido La República en Marcha, Emmanuel Macron, y Marine Le Pen, líder del partido de extrema derecha Agrupación Nacional, en el centro de distribución de France Affichage Plus en Mitry-Mory, en las afueras de París, Francia. 13 de abril, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier





The French National Olympic and Sports Committee has called for a vote for Emmanuel Macron against Marine Le Pen in the second presidential round on April 24.

The position of the CNOSF in the French political contest seems unprecedented. This position was made public last Wednesday in a statement on the official site of the French Olympic organization and quickly reproduced in the local press.

After an electronic consultation and examination of the programs of the two candidates, the CNOSF Board of Directors considered, by a large majority, that Macron’s program “is the most favorable” to develop the practice of sport in France and one which responds to the values of humanism and universality.

For the CNOSF, Macron’s proposal will also benefit the best conditions for major sporting events, including the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The French Olympic entity “took note” that Marine Le Pen’s program in this election does not include any measures related to sport.

Macron’s project proposes more time for sports practice in primary school and at the University levels. According to observers, neither of the two candidates attended the CNOSF meeting at the Maison du Sport Français on March 17 to present their proposals.

“In the continuity of its contribution to the presidential election and its 20 proposals for the next 5 years, the CNOSF will continue to act in the general interest to defend the interests of the French sports movement and give sport a greater place in political debates, in full collaboration with representatives of sport stakeholders,” the statement said.

“Because sport is a key tool to promote well-being and health, a vector of bonding and social inclusion, an actor at the service of diversity and “better coexistence” and the engine of our economy.

[One which is] Strongly attached to democracy and defender of the values of sport and [the Olympic movement], the CNOSF calls on all those involved in sport to make their voices heard on April 24,” the statement said.

The newspaper “L’Equipe” published a column signed by more than 220 French sports actors who call for blocking of the far-right candidate Le Pen and to vote for Macron in the second round.

On April 12, “Le Parisien” had published a first column with the same objective subscribed by 50 top-level French athletes.



