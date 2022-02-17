Torches given to athletes as placeholders for delayed medal ceremony

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach met in private with members of the United States figure skating team and offered them torches as placeholders for the medals they won’t receive in Beijing.
The meeting was first reported by the Associated Press, and is part of the ongoing fallout surrounding a reported positive drug test by Russian Olympic Committee athlete Kamila Valieva.
Bach confirmed to athletes no medal ceremony would be held for the team event during the duration of the Games, matching reporting by Around the Rings earlier this week. His position is also in alignment with an announcement made by the IOC that no medal ceremonies would be held in Beijing for events involving the participation of Valieva.
The United States originally earned silver medals in the figure skating team event, and while there’s some uncertainty around how Valieva’s potential disqualification could change results, it’s believed the U.S. athletes could see their silver medals upgraded to gold.
In the meantime, they’ll have to settle for torches. The torches given to the team were supposedly used in the abbreviated Olympic torch relay that took place before Beijing 2022.
It was stated by the Associated Press the torches had already been delivered to members of the United States’ team staff. It’s uncertain when the torches will be given or presented to the athletes. The IOC has yet to comment on the matter.