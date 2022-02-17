Torches given to athletes as placeholders for delayed medal ceremony

Olympics - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Torch Relay - Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Torchbearers relay the Olympic flame at the Grand Canal Forest Park in Tongzhou district. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach met in private with members of the United States figure skating team and offered them torches as placeholders for the medals they won’t receive in Beijing.

The meeting was first reported by the Associated Press, and is part of the ongoing fallout surrounding a reported positive drug test by Russian Olympic Committee athlete Kamila Valieva.

Bach confirmed to athletes no medal ceremony would be held for the team event during the duration of the Games, matching reporting by Around the Rings earlier this week. His position is also in alignment with an announcement made by the IOC that no medal ceremonies would be held in Beijing for events involving the participation of Valieva.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Silver Medallists Nathan Chen of the United States, Madison Hubbel of United States, Zachary Donahue of the United States, Vincent Zhou of the United States, Karen Chen of the United States, Brandon Frazier of the United States, Alexa Knierim of the United States and Chock Madison of the United States, and Gold Medallists Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee, Mark Kondratiuk of the Russian Olympic Committee, Anastasia Mishina of the Russian Olympic Committee, Aleksandr Galliamov of the Russian Olympic Committee, Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee and Victoria Sinitsina of the Russian Olympic Committee, and Bronze Medallists Sakamoto Kaori of Japan, Uno Shoma of Japan, Komatsubara Misato of Japan, Koleto Tim of Japan, Miura Riku of Japan, Kihara Ryuichi of Japan, Higuchi Wakaba of Japan and Kagiyama Yuma of Japan celebrate on the podium during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The United States originally earned silver medals in the figure skating team event, and while there’s some uncertainty around how Valieva’s potential disqualification could change results, it’s believed the U.S. athletes could see their silver medals upgraded to gold.

In the meantime, they’ll have to settle for torches. The torches given to the team were supposedly used in the abbreviated Olympic torch relay that took place before Beijing 2022.

It was stated by the Associated Press the torches had already been delivered to members of the United States’ team staff. It’s uncertain when the torches will be given or presented to the athletes. The IOC has yet to comment on the matter.