Former IOC director Francois Carrard dies

Francois Carrard, a former director general of the International Olympic Commitee (IOC) passed away Sunday morning at the age of 83.

Carrard was director general of the IOC for 14 years until 2003, but his relationship with the IOC dates back to 1979 when he was appointed as a legal advisor.

He has also advised many international federations since 2003, mainly FIFA, the International Boxing Association and the International Swimming Federation.

His death was announced by the International Sports Press Association, of which Carrard was a member of their Ethics Commission.