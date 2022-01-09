Former IOC director Francois Carrard dies

Francois Carrard, a former director general of the International Olympic Commitee (IOC) passed away Sunday morning at the age of 83.
Carrard was director general of the IOC for 14 years until 2003, but his relationship with the IOC dates back to 1979 when he was appointed as a legal advisor.
He has also advised many international federations since 2003, mainly FIFA, the International Boxing Association and the International Swimming Federation.
His death was announced by the International Sports Press Association, of which Carrard was a member of their Ethics Commission.
Recent Articles
Renata Voráčová becomes second tennis player detained in Australia
Czech tennis player Renata Voráčova was detained in Australia on Friday. She was the second tennis player to be detained by Australian authorities, as the argument over medical exemptions for athletes traveling to Australia for the Australian Open continues.
Michelle Kwan welcomes the birth of her first child
The two-time Olympian kept her pregnancy quiet from the public
Snowboard pioneer Shaun White tested positive for COVID-19, but should be able to compete for a fourth gold medal in Beijing
Defending Olympic champion in half-pipe is now healthy and set to qualify for Beijing 2022
North Korea says they won’t attend Beijing Games
Citing COVID-19 and “hostile forces” North Korea will be staying home, even though their athletes aren’t eligible to participate
LA COLUMNA: Otra muerte en la cancha, ahora en Centroamérica y a la vista la Copa de Naciones de Africa con Europa sin muchas estrellas por un mes
Aunque el número de jugadores con problemas cardíacos se considera bajo, la preocupación de los expertos podría ser alta ante futuros proyectos que exigirían más física y mentalmente