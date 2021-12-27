NHL pushes back resumption of season to Tuesday at the earliest

FILE PHOTO: Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The National Hockey League (NHL) has revised their schedule and won’t resume their regular season until Tuesday at the earliest.

Earlier last week, the NHL and NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) agreed to postpone all games through Christmas Day due to COVID-19 issues, with the intention of resuming play on Monday December 27.

Fourteen games were scheduled to take place Monday night across the United States and Canada.

The NHL recently updated their COVID-19 protocols to include daily testing, and the wearing of masks inside team facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

NHL players will not be taking part in the Beijing 2022 Games. The three-week Olympic break will be used to make up lost games due to COVID-19. So far 64 games have been postponed this season.