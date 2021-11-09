IOC and UNODC continue fight against corruption and crime in sport

09-11-2021 Ghada Kaly y Thomas Bach tras firmar el nuevo Memorando de Entendimiento entre la UNODC y el COI. El Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) anunció este martes que ha renovado su acuerdo con la Oficina de las Naciones Unidas contra la Droga y el Delito (UNODC) para fortalecer aún más la cooperación entre las dos organizaciones en la lucha contra la corrupción y los delitos en el deporte. EUROPA DEPORTES SUIZA COI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have agreed to continue their fight against crime and corruption in sport.

The agreement was signed on November 9 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland by both IOC President Thomas Bach and UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

“The IOC is a values-based organization and we have the duty to uphold good governance and integrity,” said Bach. “This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will greatly strengthen the cooperation between the IOC and UNODC in our efforts to tackle crime and corruption in sport. We will use sport as a tool to prevent youth crime, violence and drug use.”

The MoU signed on Tuesday in Lausanne will run through December 31, 2025 and also covers several other areas of cooperation such as supporting capacity-building, training programs and awareness-raising events.

Waly said the UNODC is proud of the efforts currently underway and look forward to their ongoing partnership with the IOC.

“2021 is a landmark year for global anti-corruption action, and international mobilization to protect the integrity of sport is stronger than ever. Under the new agreement the UNODC and IOC will build on this momentum to help countries safeguard sport, but also leverage its power to strengthen youth resilience against crime, and help shape more inclusive and just societies.”