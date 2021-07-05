Tokyo 2020 Spectator Plans to be Reviewed

(ATR) The number of spectators for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could be decreased further amid a continued increase of Covid-19 infections in the Japanese capital.
The current plan allowing 50 percent venue capacity with a maximum of 10,000 people is set to be reviewed as early as next week by the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organizers, according to Kyodo News.
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday that holding the Games without spectators should be considered as one of the main choices.
Koike made the comments in her first press conference since leaving the hospital on Wednesday after a week-long stay for what was described as “severe fatigue”.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier this week said that the possibility of having no spectators was still an option.
In her weekly press conference on Friday, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said the organizing committee is prepared should the government decide that there will be no fans in the stands.
There are other options being floated. One would decrease the cap to 5,000. Another would ban spectators from some of the events being held in the evening and night.
The 10,000 cap was approved late last month during a meeting among the five organizing bodies for Tokyo 2020 with the stipulation that it would be reviewed if the Covid-19 situation worsened. The cap was also approved with the expectation that the ongoing quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo would be lifted as scheduled on July 11.
Daily infections, however, have been on the rise since a state of emergency was lifted last month and it appears unlikely that the quasi-state of emergency can be lifted.
The number of tickets for the Olympics has already been reduced by 910,000 to 2.72 million, or about 35 percent of the total seats available.
Ticketholders are scheduled to find out on July 5 if they still have their seats. That’s when the results of a lottery are to be released. Given the latest developments, that announcement could be delayed.
Overseas spectators were ruled out in March.
The Opening Ceremony is July 23.
Homepage photo: ATR
Written by Gerard Farek
For general comments or questions, click here.
Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.
Últimas Noticias
Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad
Casada con Carlos Fort, dueño de la fábrica Fel-Fort, vivía una vida lujosa pero anónima. Hasta que su hijo Ricardo comenzó a mostrar en un reality show su excéntrico y caro estilo de vida y también comenzó a ser conocida
Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años
Ambos chicos jugaban en la casa de un vecino de la zona de islas, que aseguró que el arma estaba escondida detrás de un armario. La nena murió en el acto. La fiscal Mariana Sayago no dispuso ninguna detención por el momento
Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC
Según fuentes internas, el rediseño costó “decenas de miles de libras” de los contribuyentes, algo que la empresa negó. Las variantes entre uno y otro son mínimas
La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz
Las autoridades aclararon que todavía no hay detenidos por la paliza mortal. Los investigadores revisan las cámaras de vigilancia y corroboran los testimonios de los presentes, mientras activistas convocaron a varias manifestaciones en rechazo al crimen de odio
Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich
Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativasMAS NOTICIAS