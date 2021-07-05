AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Articles

First Woman President for France NOC

(ATR) Brigitte Henriques defeated three challengers in the first round of voting on Tuesday.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

(ATR) The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) elects its first woman president.

Brigitte Henriques, CNOSF president (Twitter @BrigitHenriques)
Brigitte Henriques, 50, defeated three challengers on Tuesday, garnering 57.87 percent of the vote in the first round of the election.

Thierry Rey finished with 19.26 percent, Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj 16.05 percent and Patrice Martin 6.82 percent.

Henriques, a former soccer player who represented France 31 times between 1988 and 1997, has been serving as a CNOSF vice-president in charge of development and diversity of practices. She has been the deputy vice-president of the French Football Federation since 2017 after having been its secretary general since 2011. She is also the general secretary of the Fondaction du Football since 2014 and vice-president of the local organizing committee of the Women's World Cup in 2019.

“I will be the spokesperson for all sports, all federations, all members of the CNOSF, in their great diversity and richness," Henriques said. She dedicated her victory to all women.

Henriques is the fifth president of the CNOSF, which was formed in 1972 by merging the French Olympic Committee and the National Sports Committee. She succeeds Denis Masseglia, who was elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017. Masseglia had supported her candidacy.

She will be front and center over the next three years as France and Paris prepare to host the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet congratulated Henriques on Twitter, adding "Looking forward to launching this new chapter and making #Paris2024 a success, while continuing to promote the place of sport in France".

Homepage photo: CNOSF

Written by Gerard Farek

For general comments or questions, click here.

Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

ATRBrigitte HenriquesCNOSFFrancepresidentelectionFrench National Olympic and Sports CommitteeDenis Masseglia

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

No está definido el formato, puede ser un bono pero también algún otro instrumento para compensar los aumentos de precios

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

Será el 9 de julio a las 10hs en la ciudad bonaerense de San Nicolás, organizada por productores autoconvocados. La Mesa de Enlace confirmó su presencia

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

El combinado germano apeló a los recursos del histórico animé para dar a conocer al plantel que participará del torneo en la capital japonesa. Las imágenes

La mujer detenida por destrozar una camioneta con un matafuego quedó libre: investigan la trama detrás del ataque de furia

Jésica Martínez, de 37 años, rompió a golpes la camioneta de alta gama de un abogado penalista de Santa Fe, que luego fue encontrado inconsciente en su departamento. La Justicia busca determinar qué ocurrió antes del ataque al vehículo
