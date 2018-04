Today marks the bicentennial of the Flag Act of 1818; I joined my Civil War friends from the #14thBrooklyn and represented the 1918 “midpoint” at Green-Wood Cemetery, at the grave of Samuel C. Reid, Naval hero of 1812, who is credited with codifying the flag’s permanent specifications. The grave had been unmarked until 1957. Congress now mandates a flag fly above it 24/7. #flagactof1818 #samuelchesterreid #greenwoodcemetery #wwi #greatwar #doughboy #vintage #1918 #165thinfantry @historicgreenwood

A post shared by Marc A. Hermann (@mhermannphoto) on Apr 4, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT